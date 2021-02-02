Prohibited fire season put in place in Hawke's Bay

A total fire ban is now in place across Hawke's Bay. Photo / File

A total fire ban is now in place across Hawke's Bay, after the region entered a prohibited fire season at 8am on Wednesday.

The fire ban extends across the whole of the East Coast from East Cape to Takapau, with a prohibited fire season announced for the Gisborne region last week.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Trevor Mitchell said this meant no outdoor fires, including burning braziers and incinerators, were allowed due to the increased fire danger.

"We've enjoyed the lovely hot summer days, some places in the Hawke's Bay got up to 40 degrees, but it's also meant lots of the vegetation and forestry in the area has dried out.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Trevor Mitchell said it was good to see that people had been responsible with fire so far over the summer but it was important to keep doing do. Photo / File

"This dry vegetation is fuel for a fire. If a wildfire does start, it could spread very quickly and be difficult to control."

It comes nearly a week after dozens of firefighters and three helicopters were called to a large scrub fire near Te Haroto, alongside State Highway 5, 10km south of Tarawera.

Mitchell said it was pleasing to see that people had been responsible with fire so far over the summer.

"Let's keep doing our part to prevent a wildfire."

Residents can still use gas or charcoal barbecues and have a hangi or umu, but are advised to follow the safety advice on checkitsalright.nz.