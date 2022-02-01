Scrub fire causing major delays on main route out of Wellington

The scrub fire is causing major delays. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA

A large scrub fire between the motorway and railway tracks near Porirua is causing major traffic delays.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has reported the Titahi Bay on-ramp and off-ramp is closed and the left northbound lane is blocked.

State Highway 59 is affected, which is the main route in and out of Wellington since Transmission Gully remains unopened but has officially been named State Highway 1.

Waka Kotahi has advised motorists to avoid the area as there are major delays.

There could also be low visibility due to smoke.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said the fire initially stretched between 50m and 100m, however the majority of it has been extinguished and controlled.

Four fire engines attended the scene and the rural fire brigade was brought in to assist.

SH59 PORIRUA - FIRE - 4:15PM

Due to a large scrub fire between the motorway and railway tracks the Titahi Bay on/off ramp is CLOSED and the left northbound lane is BLOCKED. There are major DELAYS so avoid the area. Please take extra care due to low visibility from the smoke. ^IF pic.twitter.com/KResBu5hsq — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) February 1, 2022

At 5pm Waka Kotahi reported northbound traffic was down to one lane and backed up to Churton Park.

"Fire are still fighting the blaze, so the Titahi Bay ramps also remain closed. Please avoid travelling north on SH1 or through Porirua until everything has reopened."

Police said emergency services were called to the scene just after 4pm.

"Traffic is very congested in both directions so delays are expected."