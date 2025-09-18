A trial has been scheduled for July next year.
The boys were remanded to secure residences under the care of Oranga Tamariki.
Kaea died in the early hours of May 11 this year, Mother’s Day.
He was discovered critically injured with stab wounds on Alexander Ave in Napier by police responding to reports of disorder at a birthday party nearby.
He died at the scene despite the efforts of ambulance staff.
The death of Kaea – a popular Napier Boys’ High School student and a rising rugby player – led to an outpouring of grief in Hawke’s Bay, with tributes from the schools he attended, rugby clubs he played for, and from his family and friends.
In August, more than 800 people braved the rain to join a hīkoi through suburban Napier streets in a display of solidarity with Kaea’s family and to call for an end to street violence.
A 21-year-old woman and another teen have been charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice in the wake of Kaea’s death.
