Three teenage boys appear in court charged with Napier teen Kaea Karauria’s murder

Three teenage boys have appeared in the High Court charged with murder following the stabbing death of 15-year-old Kaea Karauria in Napier.

Two youths aged 16 and one aged 15 made their first appearance in an adult court on Friday.

Their names were suppressed when they appeared in the High Court at Napier before Justice Dale La Hood.

Two of them pleaded not guilty and counsel for the other said a plea would be entered at a later hearing.