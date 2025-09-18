Lake Hāwea locals have made it clear the water’s not going down without a fight, as Contact Energy pushes for fast-track approval to reduce the lake’s levels.
The company has proposed cutting the lake’s minimum operating level from 338m to 336mabove sea level – and, in extreme circumstances, as low as 330m – to boost renewable energy generation and help safeguard electricity supply.
It lodged a referral application with the Government in June to enter the proposal into the fast-track consenting process.
On Thursday night, nearly 300 people packed into a public meeting, where 12 speakers set out what they feared were potentially “devastating” impacts on the community and its drinking water.
Otago regional councillor Michael Laws pledged he would do his bit to stand against the “rapacious gentailer” Contact Energy – and urged residents to do likewise.
“I cannot stress enough to you this evening the danger that all of you, and we, are in as a community from this particular project. And the incredible opposition you’re going to face from Contact Energy,” he said.
“Do not underestimate for a moment the fight or the battle that we will be required collectively to put up.”
It found that, if Lake Hāwea’s water level dropped to 330m, it would likely fall below a critical geological threshold, disconnecting the lake from the aquifer and causing a substantial decline in groundwater levels that would lead to the widespread failure of many bores.
That could in turn leave hundreds of Hāwea Flat residents without drinking water, said meeting organiser and farmer Erynne Fildes.
“We will all run dry, in simple terms. So we all need to unite as a group and lobby to council and central government to have this stopped from heading down the fast-track route.”
Hāwea Flat resident Rachel Brown asked if people should really have to trade access to drinking water for electricity.
“What does Contact Energy define as an emergency, as extreme conditions? Running out of drinking water is the extreme conditions.”
Contact Energy told RNZ it understood the importance of water access, and it planned to work with experts to weigh the benefits and risks.
Boyd Brindson, its head of hydro generation, took the hot seat at the meeting to urge the community to work with his company, not against it.
“This is about security of supply. It is about security of supply for New Zealand’s electricity. Is electricity more important than water? That’s a really good question. Absolutely not. And it’s certainly not [about] shareholder returns. We’ll agree. We’ll all agree in this room on that, that’s clear,” he said.
“What it is about is making sure that we actually get the balance right in New Zealand. We can no longer in this country rely on gas to keep the lights on, to keep our industries running, to keep our homes warm.”
Brindson told residents the lake would “seldom” be at the end of the operating range, and was unlikely ever to drop as low as 330m.
He asked residents to think of it as an “insurance policy” for New Zealand.
Depriving people of their drinking water would not happen.
“I’d suggest that, if a substantive application is made and we can’t resolve that issue, then I’d imagine it’s very unlikely to be successful. Simple as that,” he said.
His address was at times interrupted by interjections and angry murmurs from the crowd.
In a statement, ORC’s general manager of environmental delivery, Joanna Gilroy, confirmed the council had flagged the 2023 drinking water report with Contact Energy.
“Council has discussed the report with Contact Energy and included this in our pre-application advice to them and in our comments to the EPA [Environmental Protection Authority],” she said.
In a further statement to RNZ, Brindson said Contact Energy had asked Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop to consider whether its proposal qualified for the fast-track approvals process.
“If the minister sees the benefit to the energy system, we may then be given approval to submit a full application. We will then work with experts to carefully weigh up the benefits and environmental and community risks of the proposal to determine whether to proceed with a formal fast-track application.