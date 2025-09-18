Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Move by ‘rapacious gentailer’ to dip further into Lake Hāwea outrages residents

RNZ
5 mins to read

Nearly 300 people packed into a public meeting at Lake Hāwea Community Centre on Thursday night. Photo / RNZ, Katie Todd

Nearly 300 people packed into a public meeting at Lake Hāwea Community Centre on Thursday night. Photo / RNZ, Katie Todd

By Katie Todd of RNZ

Lake Hāwea locals have made it clear the water’s not going down without a fight, as Contact Energy pushes for fast-track approval to reduce the lake’s levels.

The company has proposed cutting the lake’s minimum operating level from 338m to 336m

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save