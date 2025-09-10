Scott Watson, right, has unsuccessfully claimed he is the victim of a significant miscarriage of justice over the disappearance of Ben Smart and Olivia Hope. Composite Photo / NZME
For more than a quarter of a century, Scott Watson has maintained his innocence in a double murder case that has both “gripped” and “troubled” the nation.
But today, the long-awaited decision in Watson’s latest and desperate bid to clear his name has been released, finding he has not suffereda miscarriage of justice and upholding his convictions for murdering Olivia Hope and Ben Smart.
Kerry Cook, one of Watson’s lawyers, told NZME that Watson was disappointed in the decision.
Chris Watson confirmed that an application for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court had been discussed.
“We’ll continue dripping on the rock,” he said.
The disappearance
Hope, 17, and Smart, 21, were last seen stepping off a water taxi in Endeavour Inlet, in the Marlborough Sounds, in the early hours of New Year’s Day 1998.
The young friends attended a New Year’s Eve celebration at Furneaux Lodge the evening before leaving the water taxi with a lone man, who offered them a place to sleep on his yacht. They have not been seen, dead or alive, since.
It has been accepted that Hope and Smart died at the hands of the lone man in circumstances which amounted to murder.
Watson was eventually identified by the taxi driver and the lodge’s bartender, Guy Wallace, as the lone man.
Following a three-month trial in the High Court at Wellington in 1999, a jury found Watson guilty of the murders.
Some 26 years later, he remains in prison, where he maintains his innocence and has made several unsuccessful appeals since 2000.
In 2020, then Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy referred the convictions to the Court of Appeal to determine whether a miscarriage of justice may have occurred.
The latest appeal
Following last year’s hearing, presided over by Justices Christine French, Patricia Courtney, and Susan Thomas, the appeal court has today released its decision.
But when it was re-examined in March, two blonde hairs were discovered. A small cut was also found in the bag containing the reference hairs from Hope.
Watson’s team submitted it would have been critical that Hope’s reference hairs were examined on the same day, at the same workbench, as the hairs taken from the blanket.
They argued it couldn’t be ruled out that the hairs got on the blanket either through transference – Watson picked up the hairs at the party the night of the disappearance – or from contamination in the ESR laboratory.
Defence also argued that the DNA evidence used to link the two hairs found on the blanket with Hope was overstated at trial, partly because there was no New Zealand database at the time.
But the Crown’s team, led by the deputy solicitor general Madeleine Laracy, submitted that the issues of transference and contamination were well traversed at the trial, where Watson had four experts at his disposal.
It also rejected attempts by Watson’s team to paint the ESR in 1998 as some sort of chaotic, substandard laboratory.
Wallace originally described the lone man as having long, scraggly hair, in direct contrast to the photos of Watson from that night showing he had short hair.
Watson’s team submitted the police pressured Wallace to identify Watson as the lone man, showing Wallace a photo of Watson early in the investigation and then pressuring him during a subsequent police interview.
Defence also argued the media reinforced this by showing Wallace an image of Watson. More than three months later, Wallace identified Watson in a police montage, referred to as montage B, as the lone man. A claim he repeated at the trial.
However, the Crown submitted that the witness identification from the montage didn’t rest on Wallace’s evidence, pointing out half of the 53 people shown the montage identified Watson from it.
“Importantly, however, the Crown identification evidence was expressly not based on the evidence of any single witness.
“The Crown was aware from depositions that there were significant challenges with Mr Wallace as a witness and those challenges, including those that undermined Mr Wallace’s identification of Mr Watson from Montage B, were well ventilated before the jury.”
The court also determined that the Crown had not rested its case on the hairs found on the boat, but that evidence was important.
The DNA of one of the hairs showed “very strong support” it came from Hope, and the other that it came from someone related to her.
The possibility of lab contamination or secondary transfer was explored at trial but remained speculative.
The decision concluded that all of the strands of circumstantial evidence traversed at the appeal were extensively addressed during witness questioning and in the closing addresses at trial.
“The prosecution sought to emphasise the incriminating effect of each of the strands. In contrast, the defence sought to offer explanations for the strands consistent with Mr Watson’s innocence.
“The extent to which each of the strands had residual value as inculpatory evidence, despite the defence’s challenges, was ultimately a matter for the jury,” the decision concluded.
“In our view, the incriminating value of some of the strands remained very much intact, whereas the incriminating value of other strands was shown to be relatively minimal.
“However, taken cumulatively, there is no doubt the jury was entitled to treat the strands of circumstantial evidence we have outlined as consistent with, and indeed pointing strongly towards, Mr Watson’s guilt.”
