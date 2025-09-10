Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Scott Watson fails to overturn his convictions for murdering Ben Smart and Olivia Hope

By , ,
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Taranaki·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Scott Watson, right, has unsuccessfully claimed he is the victim of a significant miscarriage of justice over the disappearance of Ben Smart and Olivia Hope. Composite Photo / NZME

Scott Watson, right, has unsuccessfully claimed he is the victim of a significant miscarriage of justice over the disappearance of Ben Smart and Olivia Hope. Composite Photo / NZME

For more than a quarter of a century, Scott Watson has maintained his innocence in a double murder case that has both “gripped” and “troubled” the nation.

But today, the long-awaited decision in Watson’s latest and desperate bid to clear his name has been released, finding he has not suffered

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save