And it was revealed that in the past year, he had been in trouble in prison for fighting and throwing faeces at another inmate.
Hope and Smart disappeared after boarding a stranger’s yacht early on January 1, 1998, after marking the New Year with friends at Furneaux Lodge, a century-old, boat access-only resort in Endeavour Inlet in the Marlborough Sounds.
The convicted killer had “relevant features of psychopathy”, including “interpersonal deficits, superficiality in his personality, lack of responsibility-taking and lack of remorse”.
He also displayed a sense of expectation or entitlement.
“He thinks he is a victim of the system, unfairly mistreated, innocent of things other people know to have occurred ... Those are personality traits that are of concern,” he said.
“His self-focus is predominant, he’s very focused on his innocence. He has, at no time, made any comment that two people have lost their lives, and whose families have been hugely impacted by that loss.”
Watson also denied his “other deviant behaviour”, claiming it was “not as reported”.
For example, he claimed a violent incident was “playfighting”. Watson was also callous and “vengeful”.
He cited “outing people in his unit who are child sex offenders” and “throwing faeces on someone he had a disagreement with” as examples.
“He has the ability to do very nasty things ... there is a vengeful side to him ... if he feels someone has slighted him or wronged him in some way ... he will retaliate ... in quite a nasty way. That nasty behaviour seems to be driven by desire to get revenge on somebody.
“When certain factors align, he is willing to engage in violence.”
Personality traits ‘survival mentality’?
The second psychologist rated Watson as a “medium” risk and told the board he could be safely released and managed in the community.
She said psychopathy was “not formally diagnosable” and his misconduct and attitudes — including “posturing” and “bravado” — could be part of “prison survival mentality”.
She said his denial of the offending was “not a risk factor” for reoffending.
“He has learned how to use violence, has propensity and willingness ... at the moment he remains untreated.
“When he is in danger, feeling under threat, it is very clear throughout [his] prison history ... the use of violence.
“He has moved a significant distance from using [violence] frequently, but there is still work to do.”
She said with Watson still denying the murders, it was hard to identify his triggers.
But she was confident that when he killed Smart and Hope “there was disgruntlement in his mindset”.
“There was alcohol ... On a boat in an isolated space without anyone’s ability to get out of the situation or escape — that coming together of significant things unlikely to occur again, and then something happened,” she said.
She said Watson had “robust” support from his family — “a broad range of people who expect him to succeed”.
“They are all invested in him not going back to prison ... if he stepped out of line, they would not hesitate to call the authorities,” she said.
“The [suggested parole] conditions are really solid.”
She said there was no way any offender could ever be deemed thoroughly risk-free, and it was more important to establish how to best mitigate that risk.
Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years with a particular focus on family and gender-based violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz