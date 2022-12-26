Scorching final few days of the year as sunny weather finally moves in

Kiwis will finally be able to enjoy some summer sun with scorching temperatures of up 30 degrees in some places. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Kiwis will finally be able to enjoy some summer sun with scorching temperatures of up 30 degrees in some places. Photo / Brett Phibbs

After days of heavy downpours across the country, Kiwis will finally be able to get out and enjoy the summer sun with sizzling temperatures of up to 30C.

MetService is reporting that a ridge of high pressure is expected to settle over the country today, bringing high temperatures, clear skies and light winds.

It comes as a welcome relief after a swathe of electrical storms lashed the upper half of the North Island yesterday, causing flash flooding on one of Auckland’s busiest motorways and disrupting flights in and out of the city’s airport.

Auckland and Hamilton are set to reach a toasty 27C, the perfect weather for a beach day with the family or a summer BBQ with friends.

Holidaymakers will also be rejoicing in Wanaka with scorching temperatures of up to 30C and neighbouring Queenstown an equally sweltering 28C.

Holidaymakers will be rejoicing as high temperatures and clear skies settle in across the country after days of thunderstorms. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Also down south, Gore temperatures are forecast to reach 28C, a marked 10C higher than the usual December average.

MetService is warning that the temperatures will feel even hotter than they are forecast due to the lack of clouds and low winds.

The forecaster is advising people to remain hydrated and sun-smart while finally getting to enjoy time in the summer sun.

This will be a welcomed respite to many Kiwis after days of thunderstorms have seen an unseasonal spell of violent weather and torrential downpours to many parts of the country.

Yesterday the upper half of the North Island was placed under a severe thunderstorm watch lasting seven hours as a swathe of electrical storms unleased thunder, lightning and deluges onto affected parts.

Storms hitting Auckland caused major problems for motorists with torrential rain leading to significant flooding across the region and blocking lanes on the Southern Motorway.

Flights out of Auckland Airport were grounded for several hours across the afternoon as lightning made flying too dangerous for some passenger craft flying in and out of the Mangere-based airport.

Thunderstorms rolled across the Bay of Plenty, Waikato, Auckland and Northland, with a swathe of severe storm alerts issued across the afternoon and into the evening.

The alert was due to lift at 9pm.



















