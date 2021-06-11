Schools put under lockdown after firearms incident in Palmerston North

Police are responding to reports of a possible firearms incident in Palmerston North.

Several schools were put under lockdown for some time late this morning after reports that a firearm was "possibly discharged" on Milson Line.

The incident happened just before 11am, a spokesman said.

"Several schools in the area have been placed into lockdown as a precaution."

The Armed Offenders Squad has also been called to the scene and police are making inquiries.

Roslyn School, on Kipling St, posted on their Facebook page: "We have just gone into lockdown due to police presence down in Avon Street. We have been advised we are not in imminent danger."

Parents were asked not to come to the school to collect their children.

"They are all safe. We will keep you updated as advised by the police."

12.15pm update

By 12.15pm, police said they had yet to arrest anyone in relation to the incident.

A staff member at St Mary's Catholic School said they had been put into lockdown about 10.30am.

However, police had since been in contact to let them know they no longer needed to be.

The staffer said they were under lockdown for about 20 minutes. It was lifted just before 11am.

No injuries have been reported at this stage, police said.

- more to come -