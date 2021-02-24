Schoolboy, 10, missing overnight on Auckland's North Shore found

North Shore schoolboy Filianga Fakatava is missing, with police and family appealing for information about his whereabouts. Photo / Police

A 10-year-old Auckland schoolboy missing overnight after he didn't come home from a North Shore shopping centre has been found safe and well.



Filianga Fakatava was reported missing after leaving the Northcote Shopping Centre and failing to return home.

A police spokesperson confirmed the youngster had been located "safe and well".

He had stayed the night with someone known to him.

Family and police were asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward, wanting to make sure he was safe.

People were asked to call 111 if they saw him.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 210224/0265 or send a private Facebook message.