“Who is going to look after the safety of those students?”

Madden said it could impact attendance levels and ultimately would affect the funding they were eligible for.

“Say worst case scenario we lose the 29 students, we are only funded on the students we have got. I probably wouldn’t have enough money to keep the maintenance of the school up, let alone resources and staffing.”

He said previous school bus zoning allowed parents to enrol at the school from as far as Te Pōhue and Tangoio knowing they could use the bus.

“They need to look at schools individually before they make those decisions,” Madden said.

He hoped to secure funding for a school van but said one van would not have enough seats for all the impacted students.

The Ministry of Education completed a review of school bus routes and found that a number of students were using the bus to bypass their nearest school and were ineligible for the ride.

Ministry group manager of transport James Meffan said changes to the public transport network in Napier meant they needed to look at all of the school bus services.

“Over time there have been changes in the location of eligible students and the schooling network that may have affected the status of these school bus routes.”

Reviews of school bus services are also occurring across the country and Meffan said “the ministry does not undertake route reviews with the specific intention of saving costs”.

He said changes to the routes would affect about 365 ineligible students.

“Our review found that a number of students currently using our services are actually ineligible for school transport assistance as either they are not attending their closest school or there is public transport available.”

