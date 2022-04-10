Police are investigating human remains that were unearthed at a Wadestown property. Photo / Vita Molyneux

Police are investigating human remains that were unearthed at a Wadestown property. Photo / Vita Molyneux

Nothing further of interest has been located at the Wellington address where a human skull was discovered on Saturday, police said.

Over the weekend a homeowner on Weld St, Wadestown was digging in their garden when they discovered what appeared to be a human skull.

Police said a scene investigation had concluded at the address on Sunday.

"Nothing further of interest was located at the scene," a spokesperson said.

"Police will continue to make inquiries to establish the origin of the remains. The site has been blessed."

The Wadestown property where human remains were discovered on Saturday. Photo / Vita Molyneux

Earlier a police spokesperson had told the Herald the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) would be analysing the remains yesterday.

ESR said it was unable to comment on its examination while the matter was still with the police.

A Wadestown resident wrote on social media on Saturday that she had uncovered what appeared to be a human skull in the garden of her property in Wadestown.

"The police are here because we dug up a human skull and the rest of the body may also be in our garden," the resident wrote, adding that the skull appeared to be "pretty old".

Crime scene co-ordinator David Macintosh told the Herald at the time the skull was not recent and had not been freshly buried.

"[The resident] called police, we have attended and asked for confirmation from the anthropologist and pathologist who believe it is possibly a human skull, but can't determine how old it is."