'Scary' all-in-fight filmed at Auckland Girls' Grammar School

Footage of a "scary" all-in fight at Auckland Girls' Grammar School, showing students punching each other in the face and tackling others to the ground, has been posted on social media.

Up to 10 girls appear to take part in the scuffle in a school carpark on Monday, but scores more watch on from the sidelines.

Police said they were called about a "disorder" at the school at 1.10pm.

"However during the phone call the caller subsequently advised that police attendance wasn't required as the situation had been resolved and nobody had been injured," a police spokeswoman said.

AGGS principal Ngaire Ashmore confirmed a number of students were "involved in a fight on Monday".

"Two students ... were trying to sort out a misunderstanding and unfortunately other students decided to involve themselves," she said.

Ashmore said fighting "is not a common occurrence" at AGGS, but a parent told the Herald the video was "scary" and school fights were a big issue.

"I'm shocked with the level of violence these kids have," the mother, who didn't wish to be named, said.

"We send them to school and hope that they are in a safe environment."

The alarming footage - filmed from separate cell phones and posted to social media, including TikTok - shows a group of girls standing and arguing with what looks like an older teacher attempting to calm the situation.

However, one student then appears to throw a jab at another.

The older teacher is buffeted out of the way as more than seven girls rush towards the fight.

One student tackles another to the ground and then quickly gets back to her feet while throwing repeated punches into the face of the student she tackled.

Elsewhere, the girl first punched is set upon by two others before throwing her own swinging punch.

Students can be seen running in all directions. Some attempt to play peacemaker before the footage cuts out.

Ashmore said the school is "working closely with the students who were directly involved with the Monday incident, as well as with their whanau".

"We continue to work with our students and community around our values and expectations on building strong, safe and respectful relationships," she said.

She said the school also continues to review and evaluate its "processes and systems to ensure the environment is safe for students and all those that are part of the AGGS community".

However, the mother, who has a child at AGGS, claimed parents aren't notified when fights take place at the school, and instead too often learn about them through social media

She said her daughter - who wasn't involved in the scuffle - showed the latest fight to her on TikTok, but she had been hearing about fights at the school for years.

"It's an ongoing issue.

"What if someone gets seriously hurt?"

It made her worry for her daughter.

"It's scary because she's little in size. If she's trying to help her friend or stop a fight, it's scary," the mother said.

However, Ashmore said fights weren't common.

"We have had one other incident of fighting this year in February involving two students," she said.

She urged anyone concerned by the footage to speak to her.

"If parents are concerned about any issue to do with school they are welcome to contact or come in to speak with me directly. I have been speaking with parents and students for the majority of today," she said.