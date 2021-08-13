Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

South Auckland's Legoland, transport poverty and the abandoned highway

10 minutes to read
The Government has put a stop to the Mill Rd highway. Photo / Michael Craig

The Government has put a stop to the Mill Rd highway. Photo / Michael Craig

Bernard Orsman
By:

Super City reporter, NZ Herald.

Just across the Southern Motorway from Manukau Central is Mill Rd, a rural back road on the urban fringes of the Super City.

The narrow, two-lane road descends off Redoubt Rd into the countryside, weaving

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.