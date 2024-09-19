Staff defended the cost of the stairs, saying replacing the old stairs included all engineering design, consenting, physical works and management, surveillance, and quality assurance through construction.
However, Brown said that type of spending was “disgraceful” and did not represent the “better, faster, cheaper” message he had been trying to get the council to adopt.
Alliance spokesperson Sam Warren said that broke down to just over $8000 per step.
“Anyone would agree that these steps needed a bit of work, crumbling away and clearly needed to be replaced. Our issue is the cost. Clearly, Auckland Council needs to reconsider some of its processes, it’s just so expensive,” he said.
“I think ratepayers would agree $8000 per step is just too much, it’s a real gold plate standard at this rate.”
The council’s coastal management practice lead, Natasha Carpenter, said safety for beach users was a primary consideration for the council given it was a popular walkway.
“Four sets of concrete steps had reached the end of their design life, eroded substantially and become unsafe for beach users getting up and down to the beach,” she said.
“They were demolished and disposed of, factoring in the dynamic coastal rock and sand environment, while meeting legal health and safety standards.”
Carpenter said the new steps had a minimum 35-year design life.
“They are a robust, long-term solution designed to withstand the effects of nature in this high-energy coastal location. The final project has significantly improved safe access to the beach, was completed to a high standard, with all users in mind, and within the allocated budget.”