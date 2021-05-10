Scale of Number One Shoe employee's deviant behaviour revealed

A Palmerston North Number One Shoe employee has been arrested after allegedly taken candid photos of co-workers and customers before performing sex acts in their shoes. Photo / 123rf / Facebook

WARNING: This article contains graphic sexual details that may be distressing.

The true scale of the offending alleged against a shoe salesman with a double life online can now be revealed, showing deviant behaviour going back years, chillingly crossing from cyberspace into the real world.

It was revealed yesterday that the Palmerston North Number One Shoe employee has been arrested after allegedly taking candid photos of co-workers and customers before performing sex acts with their shoes.

In a series of documented incidents, the employee allegedly sniffed and spat and performed sex acts in workers' shoes and posted the evidence on an online foot fetish forum.

Now the depths allegedly sunk to by the man have been exposed, showing he may have as many as 250 young victims.

The worker has reportedly spent the past seven years operating a series of online profiles to solicit photos of young women's footwear, before sharing them with other fetishists - along with the women's contact details.

Newshub reported how, boasting on a shoe fetish site, the worker revealed his methods of obtaining the photos.

"I ask these girls over Facebook asking them to send me photos of their shoes (they are unaware of the real purpose behind this)," a message from his profile read.

The results of these endeavours were then shared to Facebook, along with personal details and underwear and bikini photos taken from social media.

Newshub reported that the page was started in 2014 when the worker was still at school, with nearly 1000 followers consuming the regular posts.

His fans' reaction to his content was chilling, with one man asking for a young woman's location so he could "go and get her".

One of his profiles made claims that he had sexually assaulted a drunk victim as she slept, even posting a photo of the young woman.

The man's offending came to light initially after a woman in Germany who sells clothes online noticed photos of second-hand clothing were appearing on shoe fetish sites.

She eventually managed to identify the workplace and the 15-year-old co-worker from a photo taken of her locker which included a document with her full name.

The woman told Newshub, saying she had to speak up fearing the man could continue to do this to others without consequences.

The man has been arrested and the matter is before the courts, police confirmed.

The 23-year-old was arrested in April and charged with two counts of offensive behaviour and theft.

The alleged offending started in December 2020.

He is currently on bail and will reappear on May 25.