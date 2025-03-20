While the woman put the child in the car, Lim retrieved her hammer and “forcefully” struck the woman in the back of the head.
The woman turned and tried to grab Lim to stop her, but Lim hit her again, hard, in the face and head.
Both the victim and Lim fell to the ground, with Lim on top of her and continuing to hit her with the hammer – and her fists – to the head and body.
It only came to a stop when members of the public intervened and dragged Lim off the victim who was bleeding heavily.
The woman was hospitalised with two large cuts to the back of her head and her upper right cheek.
She also sustained large bruises to her back and upper body.
When spoken to by police, and in her initial written statement, Lim said, “I just snapped and hit her ... I bought a hammer from The Warehouse at The Base and when I got back to the car, I hit her twice with the hammer”.
When questioned about her intent, Lim said: “to kill with intent”.
“She’ll be lucky she’s still alive,” she added in her interview. “So I lashed out today and I don’t give a f***.”