Sao Young murder: Accused keep names secret until February hearing

Seven people have been charged over the death of Sao Young, pictured, in Hamilton earlier this year. Photo / Supplied

Seven people charged over the alleged murder of Hamilton man Sao Young will get to keep their names secret until a hearing in February.

The group, of four men and three women aged in their 20s and 30s, reappeared in the High Court at Hamilton via audio visual link before Justice Graham Lang this morning.

They face a variety of charges including kidnapping, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, manslaughter, accessory after the fact of murder and murder.

Young, 40, was last seen near Insoll Ave in Enderley on March 13, when police allege he was killed.

His body was found a month later at a rural property on Ballard Rd, on the outskirts of Hamilton, on April 13.

Justice Lang today set down 8 weeks for the trial which is on October 11, next year.

He also addressed name suppression. He allowed it to go through until February 15, when a full hearing would be set down for each accused to give their reasons why it should continue.

Six were remanded in further custody to reappear in March for a trial callover. One of the women was remanded on further bail until then.