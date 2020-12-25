Santa catching some waves in Mount Maunganui on Christmas

Mount Maunganui's Rob Warner out for a Christmas surf. Photo / George Novak

After a long night getting through the naughty and nice list, Santa decided to catch some waves in Mount Maunganui today.

It has been a tradition every Christmas for the last eight years: wake up, put on the unmistakable red and white coat and hat, and hit the beach.

Mount Maunganui's Rob Warner said getting in the water was a great way to start the day.

It also got him a lot of "Merry Christmas, Santa" greetings from the kids as well as thumbs up from other beach-goers.

Mount Maunganui's Rob Warner out for a Christmas surf. Photo / George Novak

Warner said the suit wasn't necessarily designed to be surfed in but the coat and hat weren't difficult if the waves were "nice and friendly" like they were this morning.

He said he was joined by a few of his mates and the group would dress up and head down to the beach in a walking bus and catch a wave.

Warner planned to end the day the way he started, with a surf. However, it the Santa suit may still be drying out by then.