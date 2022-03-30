Seven people were injured after a gunman opened fire on them at the Wesley Community Centre car park in Sandringham earlier this month. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police investigating a shooting in a car park earlier this month that left seven people injured have recovered a restricted AR-15 assault rifle at a house in central Auckland.

The weapon was discovered at a property in Mt Roskill yesterday morning as part of investigations into the shooting in Sandringham earlier this month.

As well as the assault rifle, Police also found a shotgun and ammunition that was being sought in relation to the shooting.

The sole occupant of the property - a 27-year-old man - has been arrested and charged with breach of EM Bail conditions, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a prohibited magazine and possession of an ammunition clip.

He appeared in the Auckland District Court yesterday.

Despite the arrest, police are still seeking information that can help them with the investigation into the incident on March 11.

Police were called to the Sandringham Rd Extension near the Wesley Community Centre about 10.30pm that day.

Five of those injured were treated at hospital. All have since been discharged.

As the incident unfolded neighbours of a Mt Roskill community centre said they cowered in their homes as the sound of gunshots rang out in darkness.

They told the Herald a group of around 14 young teenage boys was seen drinking and partying earlier that evening at the community centre car park.

At 10.30pm they heard what sounded like four or five gunshots, and saw the group disperse shortly after.

Police have been making inquiries with nearby residents as the investigation continues.

A Wesley Community Centre employee told the Herald they were shocked to learn of the alleged firearms incident and hoped it would not deter locals from using the centre.

They said it was very concerning for the community.

Puketāpapa Local Board chairwoman Julie Fairey said they are in talks with community facilities about locking the car park gates installed recently at the site of the incident.

"My understanding is that local community leaders in Wesley have been working with those involved for some time, and are still ... doing their best to resolve things," Fairey said.

"Sadly we had a local man killed in a fight a few years ago and no one wants that to happen again."

She said the local board has not been able to meet with police as it usually does quarterly.

Local police have not been available recently due to being seconded to the Wellington protests, then Covid-related illness and "injury amongst those who went".