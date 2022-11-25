Police have arrested two people this evening in relation to the Sandringham homicide on Wednesday night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police have arrested two people this evening in relation to the homicide inquiry launched after the fatal stabbing of an Auckland dairy worker.

A police spokesperson said officers took a 34-year-old man into custody at a New Lynn address, who has been charged with aggravated robbery, and the alleged murder of 34-year-old Janak Patel.

Additionally, a 42-year-old man has been charged with robbery in relation to the incident.

They are both expected to appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said police would “continue to support” the family of the slain dairy worker - who had only recently gotten married - “moving forward”.

”Police hope the news of an arrest brings some reassurance to the Sandringham community after this tragic event,” Beard said.

”The investigation has progressed quickly since Wednesday night and I would like to acknowledge the members of the investigation team who have worked hard to bring us to this point.”

As part of the ongoing investigation, police are seeking sightings of a vehicle believed to be linked to the homicide.”This vehicle was seen a number of times in the area before the aggravated robbery at the superette took place.

It is described as a dark-coloured Honda Inspire motor vehicle.

”Anyone who saw this vehicle before or after the incident took place is asked to contact police.”

Patel died during a night shift while working at the Rose Cottage Dairy in Sandringham.

He had travelled up to Auckland from the Waikato and was looking after the store while its owners were out of the country.

A candlelight vigil is planned for near the dairy on Saturday night, with a large crowd expected including fellow dairy workers and owners, and members of communities around Auckland shocked over the tragedy.

Dairy owners are also uniting to mount a protest on a yet-to-be-confirmed date to raise fears for their safety amid a raft of recent burglaries and raids.