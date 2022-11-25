Detective Inspector Scott Beard is urging the public to come forward with any information they may have into the stabbing of the dairy worker in Sandringham on Wednesday night. Video / NZ Herald

Detective Inspector Scott Beard is urging the public to come forward with any information they may have into the stabbing of the dairy worker in Sandringham on Wednesday night. Video / NZ Herald

An Auckland dairy owner whose wife and son were stabbed by a knife-wielding robber in a “terrifying” attack says the killing of a Sandringham superette worker is a tragedy and sign of growing violence.

“It’s sad that could happen,” Navin Patel, who owns Grey Lynn’s Hylite Dairy, told the Herald.

“It’s very bad. I think the crime is getting out of control right now. You just have to be very very careful at the moment.”

In June 2018, Navin’s wife Gita and son Siddhart were attacked as they manned the family store on Great North Rd.

The 16-year-old assailant entered the store clutching a knife and approached Siddhart behind the counter, stabbing him several times in the chest and abdomen, at one point reaching for the till.

Gita had been at the rear of the store and immediately came to her son’s aid. She was stabbed in the stomach.

The attacker fled the store, leaving the pair lying injured and bleeding.

Navin - who was not in the shop at the time of the attack - told the Herald the incident had been “terrifying”.

His family have owned the dairy for more than 18 years. Navin said the local community were incredibly supportive after the robbery. They had also rallied around the family after the business was targeted in a ram raid last year.

Navin said this week’s killing in Sandringham of 34-year-old Janak Patel had stirred up memories of the 2018 attack. He was concerned about the growing level of violence.

“Even now we have lots of people who just don’t care.”

Some customers “get rough”, with one telling his family, “Do you want to get dropped again?”

Two young people had entered the store yesterday evening “fully masked”, Navin said.

“My wife was here and she asked if they want something and they said ‘no’ then went outside. They weren’t demanding money but they were fully masked. You couldn’t see their face.”

He said the incident was “scary”, particularly in light of what the family had gone through and the events of this week.

Hylite Dairy owner Navin Patel in his Grey Lynn store after his son and wife were stabbed in 2018. Photo / Greg Bowker

Navin was trying to arrange for protective shutters to be installed on the storefront at a cost of about $2000 and hoped to get bollards installed in front of the shop.

On Wednesday night Sandringham shopkeeper Patel was fatally stabbed in an aggravated robbery at Rose Cottage Superette.

His body was undergoing a post-mortem examination today and there are plans for a nationwide protest by dairy owners.

The dead man, who friends described as polite and friendly, had relocated to Auckland from Hamilton only last week to look after the store while the owners were overseas.

Flowers outside the Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham where a worker was fatally stabbed on Wednesday evening. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police were called to the incident at the intersection of Haverstock Rd and Fowlds Ave at 8.05pm after an offender allegedly entered the shop armed with a knife and took the cash register.

Police said Patel was stabbed several times 100m from the store after he confronted the thief.

Patel, who was newly married, managed to make it back to the dairy, where emergency services were called, but died from his injuries.

Dairy & Business Owners Group chairman Sunny Kaushal said Patel’s parents had come from India and were staying in Hamilton when the tragedy struck.

Dairy and Business Owners Group chairman Sunny Kaushal says small businesses wanted action, rather than empathy, from the Government. Photo / Dean Purcell

They had since travelled to Auckland to see their son.

“They have lost a young son. They want their son’s body back. His wife is in trauma, she is not speaking.”

Kaushal said the planned protest would be held once Patel’s funeral has been completed.

The small businesses wanted action, rather than empathy, from the Government.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard, of Auckland City CIB, called for anyone who witnessed the altercation near the dairy, or believe they saw the offender on foot, before or after the incident, to come forward and talk to police.

“We also continue to appeal to those in the community who know who the offender is, to do the right thing and contact us,” Beard said.

Police have released CCTV images of a male suspect wearing dark clothing and a bandana. Photo / Police

Yesterday police released CCTV images of a male suspect who was wearing all dark clothing – black shoes, cap and a long-sleeved top.

He was also wearing black pants with white writing down the left leg, along with a black and white bandana across the lower portion of his face.

There is white writing on the cap and the pants that police believe says “Raiders”.

A manhunt for the killer is continuing.

Cordons remain in place and are expected to be lifted later today or tomorrow.

Police have also set up an online portal for people to upload footage. People can upload photos or video here.

Police can be contacted via 105 quoting file number 221123/3847. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Meanwhile, the Act Party is criticising Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for not being with grieving members of her electorate following the senseless killing.

Today, Ardern is travelling to the Chatham Islands, alongside local MP Paul Eagle, Māori Crown Relations (Te Arawhiti) Minister Kelvin Davis, Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty and Under-Secretary to the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries Rino Tirikatene.

Act leader David Seymour said Ardern not choosing to be in Mt Albert with grieving members of the community showed a “complete lack of judgment”.

“Instead of dropping everything to be in her electorate today and making the response to retail crime a priority, she is on a plane to the Chathams. A trip she could have easily postponed.

“Jacinda Ardern should be in Mt Albert today and nothing should have got in the way of that.”

Seymour said Patel’s death should prompt action from Labour in targeting offenders.

“This should be a turning point where the Government finally takes retail crime as seriously as it deserves.”











