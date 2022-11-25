Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Sandringham dairy attack: Auckland dairy owner whose wife and son were stabbed in 2018 responds to this week’s killing

By
5 mins to read
Detective Inspector Scott Beard is urging the public to come forward with any information they may have into the stabbing of the dairy worker in Sandringham on Wednesday night. Video / NZ Herald

Detective Inspector Scott Beard is urging the public to come forward with any information they may have into the stabbing of the dairy worker in Sandringham on Wednesday night. Video / NZ Herald

An Auckland dairy owner whose wife and son were stabbed by a knife-wielding robber in a “terrifying” attack says the killing of a Sandringham superette worker is a tragedy and sign of growing violence.

“It’s

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand