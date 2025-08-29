Samoa's election is described as its "most unpredictable" due to the governing party's split. Photo / Getty Images

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Samoa's election is described as its "most unpredictable" due to the governing party's split. Photo / Getty Images

By Grace Tinetali-Fiavaai of RNZ

Polls have closed in Samoa’s general election, where more than 100,000 eligible voters cast their votes.

The election, described as the “most unpredictable” in Samoa’s history, had no clear favourite after the governing party split in two factions, leading to the collapse of Fiame Naomi Mata’afa’s minority Government.

Polling stations shut at 3pm local time (2pm NZT) today, with preliminary results expected at the weekend and official results due from Monday.