Voting is compulsory in Samoa and the Electoral Commission has said people in line at close of polling will be allowed to vote.
However, they had warned anyone registered to vote who did not cast their ballot would face penalties.
A total of 187 candidates are contesting for 50 seats in Parliament, representing six political parties and 46 independents.
One seat has already been declared unopposed.
The mood in Apia is calm, with children playing in the streets, produce stalls lining the roads and popular tourist spots packed out.
Supporters of Fiame and Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP) leader Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi were gathered at their homes.
Local media report that the two leaders met earlier today, suggesting possible coalition discussions may already be under way.
– RNZ