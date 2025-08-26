The governing Fast Party leads the field with 58 candidates and following close behind is the HRPP with 50.
The caretaker Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa’s Samoa United Party has 26 candidates, while the Samoa Labour Party has five.
Two smaller parties – the Tumua ma Pule Republican Reform Party and Constitutional Democratic Republic Party – will each contest one seat.
This brings the total number of parties contesting this election to six, alongside 46 independent candidates.
The election was originally scheduled for April next year but was brought forward after a split in the ruling Fast party led to months of political instability, which ended with Fiame’s minority Government being unable to pass its 2025 Budget.
It is business as usual on the streets of the capital Apia, with people going about their daily routines.
The official campaign period ended on Saturday, so there are no more billboards or pickets, but the energy and anticipation before voting is still palpable.
Voters interviewed by RNZ Pacific expressed a mix of hopes for the political parties of their choice.
Some want to maintain the status quo, others are seeking change, and some say it’s up to God.
– RNZ