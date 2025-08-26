Samoans will vote for their next government on Friday. Photo / RNZ Pacific

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Campaigning over – Samoa gets ready to vote in ‘unpredictable’ election

Samoans will vote for their next government on Friday. Photo / RNZ Pacific

By Grace Tinetali-Fiavaai of RNZ

Samoan voters will head to the polls in a national election on Friday described as one of the country’s “most unpredictable”, with no clear favourite.

Election campaigning has wrapped up, and the countdown is on. Pre-polling begins tomorrow.

Fifty parliamentary seats will be contested, with the Fast (Fa’atuatua I le Atua Samoa ua Tasi) Party aiming to repeat its dramatic 2021 victory over the long-standing HRPP (Human Rights Protection Party), despite an internal split that ultimately triggered an early election.

Samoa’s election chief has confirmed that 187 candidates will contest this year’s general election, representing six political parties and 46 independents vying for seats.