Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Campaigning over – Samoa gets ready to vote in ‘unpredictable’ election

RNZ
2 mins to read

Samoans will vote for their next government on Friday. Photo / RNZ Pacific

Samoans will vote for their next government on Friday. Photo / RNZ Pacific

By Grace Tinetali-Fiavaai of RNZ

Samoan voters will head to the polls in a national election on Friday described as one of the country’s “most unpredictable”, with no clear favourite.

Election campaigning has wrapped up, and the countdown is on. Pre-polling begins tomorrow.

Fifty parliamentary seats

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save