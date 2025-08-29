Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Polls open in Samoa’s 2025 general election

RNZ
2 mins to read

Polling closes at 3pm local time (2pm NZT). Photo / RNZ, Mark Papalii

Polling closes at 3pm local time (2pm NZT). Photo / RNZ, Mark Papalii

By Grace Tinetali-Fiavaai of RNZ

Voting commenced in Samoa on Friday, with more than 100,000 eligible voters heading to the polls to decide the country’s next government.

A total of 187 candidates will contest 50 seats in Parliament, representing six political parties and 46 independents.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save