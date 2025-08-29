On the eve of voting, the villages were calm, with councils gathering for evening prayers.
The RNZ Pacific team on the ground spoke to voters who cast their votes this morning.
Some expressed happiness at being able to exercise their right to vote, while others were quite patriotic.
One voter said they just wanted the election to be over.
Polling closes at 3pm local time (2pm NZT).
Meanwhile, the first seat has been declared after early voting ended on Wednesday.
The Office of the Electoral Commission announced Leatinuu Wayne So’oialo as the holder of the Faleata 2 seat.
This follows an earlier Supreme Court decision to disqualify the other nominated candidates because of ineligibility, meaning the electoral constituency of Faleata 2 is being marked as uncontested.
-RNZ