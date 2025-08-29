Polling closes at 3pm local time (2pm NZT). Photo / RNZ, Mark Papalii

By Grace Tinetali-Fiavaai of RNZ

Voting commenced in Samoa on Friday, with more than 100,000 eligible voters heading to the polls to decide the country’s next government.

A total of 187 candidates will contest 50 seats in Parliament, representing six political parties and 46 independents. The governing FAST Party leads the field with 58 candidates, followed closely by the HRPP with 50.

The caretaker Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa’s Samoa United Party has 26 candidates, while the Samoa Labour Party has five.

The Electoral Office says more than 400 polling stations have been set up, and some 1300 polling officials and around 500 police officers are on duty to maintain order.