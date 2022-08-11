Christopher Luxon speaks on a visit to Te Awamutu Video / NZ Herald

National's leaders are condemning an image showing underwear being used as trophies in the student flat of embattled Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell.

Today it was reported that Uffindell's Dunedin flat was one of the filthiest in the city and that women's underwear had hung on a wall, apparently as trophies.

Asked about this, Luxon said: "As a dad of a daughter at university, [it's] not great".

National deputy leader Nicola Willis said the photo of a "trophy" rack of women's underwear made her feel "pretty yuck."

Willis was asked about the photos, which were published today, after Uffindell was suspended from National's caucus over allegations by a former flatmate against him.

"I'm sure I'm not alone that when I looked at the picture of women's underwear in particular, I felt pretty yuck," Willis said.

National deputy leader Nicola Willis. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Willis said she was conscious there had been a number of allegations made in recent days that were now being investigated. "I don't want to prejudice that."

Dew's inquiry findings would not be made public, but decisions from it would be.

Willis said she had spoken to Uffindell since Luxon suspended him.

"I have said to him that I supported Todd Muller to be assisting him to get home to Tauranga, I have shared with him my view that if there is further information that he thinks the investigation needs to bear in mind that he should provide that to Maria Dew, QC, to ensure her investigation can be thorough.

"And of course, I have sent my wishes to him and his family at what I am sure is a difficult time."

No women had put their name forward to be selected as National's candidate in the Tauranga byelection that Uffindell won earlier this year.

Willis, who had been vocal about seeing more women in the party, said there was plenty of talent coming through.

"I was at the candidates college at our party conference over the weekend and I can share with you that there were some extraordinary women in that room and I am hopeful that many of them will be selected for the National Party.

Asked why no women put their hand up, Willis did not want to speculate as people would have their own reasons.

However, she noted the fast-paced nature of byelections which required quick decisions.

Selection policies must change

National leader Christopher Luxon has conceded that the Sam Uffindell saga shows the party needs to improve its candidate selection policies.

Luxon said he took the issues swirling around the stood-down new MP "incredibly seriously", especially as he himself had a daughter currently studying at university.

Luxon acknowledged there were improvements to be made into candidate selection but his focus now was taking the allegations seriously and "getting to the bottom of that".

"We've just got to keep improving our process all the time," he told reporters during a visit to Te Awamutu today.

Luxon said he was firming up the terms of reference for Maria Dew QC's investigation into claims that Uffindell bullied a female flatmate while at university in Dunedin. He expected to receive Dew's findings in two to three weeks.

National leader Christopher Luxon speaks to media in Te Awamutu. Photo / Mike Scott

It has since emerged that a member of Luxon's staff was aware of Uffindell's schoolboy assault at King's College but Luxon was not told.

"We make mistakes, we are where we are, it is what it is," Luxon said in relation to his staff member.

It was too soon to discuss the possibility of a byelection in Tauranga, the National leader said.

Fellow MP Todd Muller Muller drove Uffindell back to Tauranga after he was suspended – Uffindell had been on Muller's electorate committee prior to the Tauranga byelection.

Uffindell was stood down from National's caucus late on Tuesday by Luxon as an investigation was launched into allegations made by a female flatmate of Uffindell when the pair studied at Otago University in the early 2000s.

The flatmate said Uffindell had been an aggressive bully who once pounded on her bedroom door, screaming obscenities, until she fled through her window.

Uffindell would trash the house after "excessive" use of alcohol and drugs, she said.

Uffindell has denied any accusations he was involved in bullying or intimidatory behaviour while at university.

National MP for Tauranga Sam Uffindell has admitted he was a "bully" and a "thug" during his high school years at King's College. Photo / Mark Mitchell

In a statement, Uffindell said he enjoyed a student lifestyle while at university, which included "drinking" and "smoking marijuana".

"While in second-year a number of flatmates fell out – and two of the flatmates left midway through the year."

The investigation, led by Maria Dew QC, is expected to take two weeks.

Luxon, who had deemed the allegations "very serious", had not confirmed Uffindell's position in his caucus if the allegations were accurate.

"All I'm saying to you is [they are] very serious allegations, I want to have a dispassionate, independent investigation, there are two sides to this story, this allegation, and at the end of it, I'll take those findings and I'll make a decision."

The allegations came after Uffindell admitted to being a "bully" and a "thug" while a student at King's College, from which he was asked to leave the day after he punched a younger student several times in 1999 as a 16-year-old.

A number of pupils from Te Awamutu Primary School performed a kapa haka welcome for the National leader before he addressed media this afternoon at the local rose gardens.

In the coming weeks, Luxon would be making visits to various parts of New Zealand, including Timaru, Christchurch, Hawke's Bay and Rotorua.