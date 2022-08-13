National MP Sam Uffindell has been stood down from the party's caucus while more allegations are investigated. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

I haven't met Sam Uffindell, I don't know any more than what I have read about him. An inquiry is the right way to investigate what went on and we should all take a breath and let that process take its course. This column is not about him.

I have known other MPs from different political parties who have left because of something they have done that is unacceptable while in Parliament. There is a high standard for those who hold office and so there should be. Your behaviour while in office should hold up to public scrutiny and if it doesn't then you shouldn't be there.

What do we look for in the politicians that we elect? Passion, integrity, a service ethic, vision, intelligence, authenticity, a perfect past? All of the above?

Dream on. Whether it is local or central government I am yet to meet one politician who would tick all of them – or maybe I have but they were so damned boring I stopped listening after hello.

I have been worried for some time that with our young people documenting their lives on social media, and other people taking photos, videos and recordings of everything, that those with political ambitions water down their lives so much they aren't experiencing the highs and lows and making mistakes and learning from them.

Life experience, the people we meet, the places we go – both positive and negative experiences - all shape who we are.

Those that have been knocked around and not only stay standing but come back stronger are the type of people I want in public office. I don't want someone who is so nervous that a photo of them chugging a depth charge while dancing on a table at 20 years old will surface that they don't live life to the full. (That may or may not be a personal example – there were no cell phones in 1989.)

Of course, there are standards to be adhered to and lines that should not be crossed, I am not going to list them because I am not the moral police and it is subjective. The age you are, your honesty, the life you have lived, all come into play as to whether you are fit to hold office.

The line can't be whether someone broke the law – we have had plenty of politicians with driving convictions and some who have openly broken the law in statements of defiance against drug laws. I kind of liked having them around. It makes Parliament, our House of Representatives, more real and more representative of our wonderfully diverse population.

All politicians can't and shouldn't be the same, but let's make sure we leave room for people of character and those that have perfectly lived an imperfect life.

Paula Bennett is a former Deputy Prime Minister and National Party politician who now works at Bayleys Real Estate as national director-customer engagement.