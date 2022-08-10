Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Thomas Coughlan: Why Sam Uffindell is toast

9 minutes to read
National leader Christopher Luxon updating the media on the Uffindell saga. Video / Mark Mitchell

National leader Christopher Luxon updating the media on the Uffindell saga. Video / Mark Mitchell

By
Thomas Coughlan

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

OPINION:

National leader Christopher Luxon wanted to spend Monday talking about idle and delinquent youth - and in a way he did.

On Sunday, Luxon announced a social investment policy that would help young people

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.