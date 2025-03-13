Goff, the former leader of the Opposition, former Foreign Affairs Minister and former Auckland mayor, posted a photo to Facebook of the farewell, which comes a week after Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters fired him over comments he made about US President Donald Trump.
“Nice to be farewelled today by Marshal of the Diplomatic Corps, Alastair Harrison, with a message from King Charles”, Goff wrote on Facebook early this morning (NZT).
He did not reveal the contents of the King’s message.
It had been a privilege to represent New Zealand in the UK, Goff wrote.
“Our two countries have had a long, close and enduring friendship. Over history we have fought for common values alongside each other, and on critical global issues such as security, trade and climate change we are like-minded.
“In the turbulent world today we will continue to work together to achieve shared objectives.”
“He turned to Chamberlain, he said, ‘You had the choice between war and dishonour. You chose dishonour, yet you will have war’,” Goff said.
“President Trump has restored the bust of Churchill to the Oval Office. But do you think he really understands history?”
Peters moved quickly to take action, saying: “Phil Goff’s comments are deeply disappointing”.
“They do not represent the views of the New Zealand Government and make his position as High Commissioner to London untenable.”
Goff hasn’t commented publicly on the sacking, but said in response to a comment on his Facebook post that he was prepared to “once I’m settled back home”.
The post had received 450 positive reactions by noon, as well as dozens of comments - most in support.
Peters this week announced former head of MFAT Chris Seed had been called out of retirement to be acting High Commissioner in London until a replacement for Goff - expected to leave London this weekend - could be found.
Former Labour Prime Minister Helen Clark, whose Cabinet Goff served in, posted on X after the announcement that it looked like “a very thin excuse for sacking a highly respected former NZ Foreign Minister”.
But sacking Goff had been one of the most difficult things he’d had to do in his career, Peters said.
Goff overstepped in his comments about United States President Donald Trump – despite being “right” he “was not diplomatic” in a time of “profound tension”, University of Auckland associate professor of politics and international relations Dr Stephen Winter said.
“In a less fraught international environment, this faux pas might have been handled in ways that kept Goff in London.”