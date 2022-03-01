Russian and Ukrainian community in Christchurch protesting against conflict. Video / Kurt Bayer

Russian and Ukrainian community in Christchurch protesting against conflict. Video / Kurt Bayer

A Stop the War protest organised by "the Russian and Ukrainian community of Christchurch" is underway in Christchurch.

A vocal group gathered in the city's central Cathedral Square before walking to the Bridge of Remembrance.

Organisers say they want to show that people around the world don't want the war and that in war "information can be more powerful than bombs".

A group of about 40 people gathered quietly in the square, many holding anti-war placards, Ukraine and New Zealand flags, and denouncements of Putin.

Many Russians were in the crowd, standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukrainians.

"Russians don't want the war," one speaker said.

Russian-born couple Bvalera and Lisa Terenteva. Photo / Kurt Bayer

Russian-born couple Bvalera and Lisa Terenteva, who have called Christchurch home for the last six years, are appalled at the war.

"We want to show our support not only for Ukraine but for the world against this lunatic Putin and his team who collectively are aggressive against Ukraine, the western way of understanding, democracy, freedom, intellectual development and progress," Bvalera said.

"Putin hates that and he wants to destroy it."

A vocal group gathered in the city's central Cathedral Square before walking to the Bridge of Remembrance. Photo / Kurt Bayer

Other signs included "Adolf Putin" and "Russians stand for Ukraine" while the crowd chanted, "Stop war, stop Putin!" and the Ukrainian national anthem was played.

The group have vowed to march again on Saturday and urged New Zealanders to join them.

A Stop the War protest organised by "the Russian and Ukrainian community of Christchurch" is underway in Christchurch. Photo / Kurt Bayer

It comes as the war in Ukraine ramps up with reports of the 'Father Of All Bombs' being dropped.

Reuters report that the Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, has claimed that Russia used a vacuum bomb during the conflict.

Vacuum bombs are a thermobaric weapon that creates mass destruction by sucking oxygen from the air to create a high-temperature explosion.

The weapons are banned by the Geneva Convention and cause devastating injuries, literally sucking the air from the lungs of anyone nearby and causing a huge shock wave.