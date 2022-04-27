The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine confirm the grim humanitarian toll of the Russian invasion. Video / CNN

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine confirm the grim humanitarian toll of the Russian invasion. Video / CNN

By RNZ

Amnesty International has handed the Russian Embassy a petition of nearly 10,000 signatures condemning the war on Ukraine.

The petition is calling on the Russian government to respect international law, protect civilians and stop its aggression.

Amnesty International campaigns director Lisa Woods said "New Zealanders have made their voices loud and clear."

More than 9622 signatures have been added from around the country.

Local residents sit in front of a damaged apartment building from heavy fighting in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo / AP

Around two dozen people gathered outside the Russian Embassy yesterday afternoon to present the petition, many wearing the colours of Ukraine.

Woods said Russia's aggression was a crime under international law and human rights had been violated.

"Amnesty International has researchers on the ground who have documented strikes on hospitals and schools, the use of indiscriminate weapons like ballistic missiles and banned weapons like cluster bombs.

"We have seen time and again the power that millions of people around the world taking action together can have. We are showing Russian decision-makers the scale of opposition to their actions."