NZ will deploy a C-130 Hercules aircraft with 50 Defence Force personnel to Europe, to help transport and distribute donated military aid to Ukraine. Video / NZ Herald

NZ will deploy a C-130 Hercules aircraft with 50 Defence Force personnel to Europe, to help transport and distribute donated military aid to Ukraine. Video / NZ Herald

Members of the New Zealand Defence Force are on way to Europe to help transport and distribute donated military aid to Ukraine, as the war with Russia continues.

A C-130 Hercules aircraft carrying up to 50 NZDF staff set off from the Whenuapai Airbase, in Auckland, early this morning.

They will spend two months in Europe and will join a chain of military aircraft from partner nations carrying much needed equipment and supplies to key distribution centres.

At the airbase today, Defence Minister Peeni Henare acknowledged the contribution those from New Zealand will have in the effort to help Ukraine.

"New Zealand may be a long way from Europe, but we know that such a blatant attack on a country's sovereignty is a threat to all of us.

"That's why we are doing our bit to support Ukraine."

Defence Minister Peeni Henare speaks at the Whenuapai Airbase in Auckland this morning. Photo / Jed Bradley

Henare said it was a must that he be at the base this morning to farewell those going overseas and acknowledge their upcoming contribution.

A further eight NZDF staff members will also travel to Europe to support the international donor co-ordination centre in Germany with the flow of aid and supplies to Ukraine.

The Hercules departure comes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the Government's new responses to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war in a post-Cabinet press conference on Monday.

"But at no point will they enter Ukraine, and nor have they been asked to," Ardern said.

An extra $13.1 million will go to military, legal and human rights support.

Of that money, $7.5m will contribute to weapons and ammunition procurement by the United Kingdom.

A total of $4.1m will support commercial satellite access for the Ukrainian Defence Intelligence and $1m to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The last $500,000 has been set aside for the International Court of Justice and International Criminal Court.