Updated

Russia-Ukraine war: NZ soldier Shan-Le Kearns killed fighting in Ukraine

David Williams
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

New Zealand soldier Shan-Le Kearns has died fighting in Ukraine.

New Zealand soldier Shan-Le Kearns has died fighting in Ukraine.

  • New Zealand soldier Shan-Le Kearns has been killed fighting in Ukraine.
  • The 26-year-old’s mother told 1News it would take at least six months for her son’s body to be recovered.
  • Images of the soldier’s body have been shared on Russian Telegram channels.

Kiwi soldier Shan-Le Kearns has died fighting in Ukraine.

The 26-year-old’s family confirmed to 1News he wasn’t on the front line but had been trained in combat when he arrived there so he could help rescue those who were injured on the battlefield.

“He was saving lives. Then

