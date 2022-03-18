Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announcing a bill to enact sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this morning spoke to Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, to reiterate New Zealand's strong support for Ukraine and its people, and our unequivocal condemnation of Russia's aggression.

"Prime Minister Shmyhal thanked New Zealand for being one of the first countries to take swift practical action against Russia's aggression. As he noted, when it comes to the importance of the global response, there is no bigger or smaller country, there are only countries that are reacting," Ardern said.

"I conveyed our condemnation of President Putin's unprovoked, unjustified and illegal attack on Ukraine – an attack which continues to unnecessarily claim the lives of so many innocent people."

New Zealand continued to call on Russia to immediately cease its military operations in Ukraine, and permanently withdraw from the country.

The two prime ministers discussed the current and ongoing support needed in Ukraine, including humanitarian need, which New Zealand has responded to with an initial $6 million in funding.

"We also discussed the historic nature of our Russia sanctions legislation, passed under urgency, allowing us to add 364 political and military individuals to our travel ban list, and placing sanctions on Russian Leader Vladimir Putin and members of his Security Council, as well as other entities," Ardern said.

On Friday, an additional 364 political and military targets were added to travel ban list. At the same time, 13 individuals and 19 entities were added to a targeted sanctions list, including a prohibition of maritime vessels and aircraft and asset freezes.

• The full list of the individuals and entities impacted by Russia Sanctions Act 2022 can be found on the MFAT website here.