Tylee said McCaw had been a drawcard to the event, which would be paid for using Cyclone Gabrielle donations funds.

The lunch is in its third year and Tylee said the event was at full capacity, with all 175 tickets claimed.

“There are no barriers and people can feel like they can go along no matter what their financial situation is and forget about things for the day.”

The day would contain a range of opportunities including a panel discussion at the end to ask questions and interact with McCaw, Dagg and Lintott.

Speakers could address an issue or aspect of a rural woman’s life for a positive off-farm experience – all within school hours, Tylee said.

Lintott would be speaking about personal styling, op-shopping tips and body types, while Dagg and McCaw would speak on their sports and motivational journeys.

She said women were the “positive force” behind the men, and to acknowledge one gender without the other would be ineffective in supporting rural communities.

For Tylee, it was about supporting people in tough times and making sure people didn’t need to battle alone with mental or financial challenges.

“We are living it, breathing it, and we know what it’s like, we have got skin in the game and we understand the pressures.”

She said the economic climate meant rural women had to go above and beyond the on-farm roles to find employment off the farm in town.

“When things are tough people tend to isolate, and for our wellbeing [it’s] the worst thing we can do.”

Tylee hoped the day would foster connections, fight the isolation and inspire self-confidence while offering a light-hearted and fun day out.

