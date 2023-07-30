Queen’s Service Medal recipient Brian Doughty is on the Ruapehu-Whanganui Rural Support Trust Board. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Rural Support Trust is there for farmers and the rural community. Whether it is to offer advice on health and wellbeing, financial pressure, employment matters, animal welfare, or weather updates.

Based in 14 locations around New Zealand, the organisation helps rural families cope with floods, droughts, volcanic eruptions, tsunamis, and earthquakes as well as everyday events that arise.

Time Out Tour

Last year, the Rural Support Trust partnered with Matt Chisholm to help rural communities start the conversation about mental health.

TV presenter turned sheep and beef farmer Chisholm signed on as the Rural Support Trust’s inaugural ambassador and went on a nationwide tour talking to rural communities on the topic of mental wellness and resilience.

Chisholm has had personal experience of mental health struggles and the Time Out Tour gave him a chance to share with rural communities how he found a way through.

Ruapehu-Whanganui Rural Support Trust Board

One of New Zealand’s latest Queen’s Birthday honour recipients, Brian Doughty, says the Rural Support Trust is important to the community.

He is happy to give up his time to be on the Ruapehu-Whanganui Rural Support Trust Board.

“The rural community need to be represented and know that there is someone there for them when they need the help,” Doughty said.

“Being a rural person myself, I can empathise with some of the challenges they have to deal with.”

The Ruapehu-Whanganui Rural Support Trust Board is a charitable organisation, set up to help rural people overcome challenges that at times may seem overwhelming, whether on the farm or with family.

Their seven facilitators are people from the community and are based in and around Taumarunui, Ohakune and Whanganui.

The help received is independent, confidential and free, and is a one-on-one service matching the facilitator to fit the problem.

In 2004 floods hit Whanganui with many rural families affected.

This led to the formation of a rural support team under the auspice of Federated Farmers which covered the Manawatū area and eventually Whanganui.

It consisted of a small team of four, that were also represented by Civil Defence and Emergency Management.

Come 2015, with another major flood in the region, The Rural Support Trust was officially set up in the old MPI building in Whanganui.

The facilitators were from Federated Farmers and Doughty was approached to be on the board.

They are also part of a nationwide network of rural support trusts that assist individuals and communities get back on their feet during and after extreme weather, and other, adverse events.

“The board can facilitate anything from helping find a rural practitioner for a client to someone needing assistance with their mental health, to a family breakdown,” Doughty said.

“It is well connected with rural networks, rural professionals, health providers, Civil Defence, and local and central government agencies - making the Trust well placed to help”

How to contact Rural Support Trust

The Trust’s 0800 helpline is overseen by experienced facilitators who will help choose the right person to assist in resolving the challenge at hand.

The Trust facilitators are located throughout the region- they are rural people with local knowledge and experience.

The facilitator will travel to where they are needed, contact is one on one at a place that suits the individual.

Rural Support Trust Facilitators are trained to recognise signs of distress and/or stress and triage rural people with anxiety and/or depression in a caring, confidential, and compassionate manner.

The Rural Support Trust can be contacted on its nationwide number 08000 787 254.