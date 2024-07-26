“I was born and raised on these grounds, and so was my father. Now our children have been, too.

“We are dairy farmers through and through.”

The modest 65-hectare dairy farm runs about 230 head of cattle. This small operation enables the Roskams to tend closely to their animals.

“Being a smaller farm, we have the ability to form a personal connection with each cow,” she says.

Animal wellbeing is one of the most important aspects of Jerseyhill Farm.

“We have ended up with a few pet cows.

“I know it sounds very cheesy, but we like to work by the saying ‘healthy happy cows and people’.

“Michael always makes sure the cows are tended to before feeding himself.”

Milk is the main source of income at Jerseyhill Farm.

“Our product is sent off to the Fonterra factory and is made into a whole lot of different products.”

Victoria, Angela, Michael and Edward Roskam on their Matamata farm.

Angela and Michael have been in charge of operations for over a decade, after buying the land from her parents in 2012.

According to Angela, it was the perfect move for their family.

“It provided our kids with a fantastic space to explore, ride horses, raise cattle, and build all their childhood memories. Just as it did for me. It’s really special when you think about it.”

Farming is in the couple’s blood.

They met in 1997 and instantly bonded over a mutual love of the land.

“At the time I was training to become a teacher and worked at a school,” Angela says.

“During the school break, I would take on extra work dairy farming and milking cows. We were working long hours every day side-by-side and things just blossomed.”

Michael felt an instant connection.

“Working and talking so closely every day, it was only a matter of time.”

This connection has enabled the Roskams to push the boundaries of traditional dairy farming and adopt more sustainable practices.

Core to the operations at Jerseyhill Farm is sustainable environmental management.

“Water and soil on our land is our biggest asset,” Michael says.

Water was recycled back onto the land via the effluent system as it was filled with nutrients.

Michael Roskam hard at work on the farm.

“We don’t plant any crops but just rather focus on growing quality grass for the cows.”

With a drive to do better for the environment, the couple has taken on further studies, researching the best ways to boost soil health with less nitrogen to develop their farm environment and sustainability plans.

“We want to move away from the conventional fertilisers and find what the plant and soil need,” Michael says.

“This year we have moved to foliar spraying the nutrients which involves applying fertiliser directly to the plant leaves rather than putting it into the soil.”

Michael says the plants could absorb this faster than conventional granular fertilisers and it prevented leaching and volatilisation, which led to loss of nutrients from the soil.

The technique fitted with their sustainability goals.

“These little practice changes all add up and help to reduce our impact on the environment.

“We’d like to think we are setting up the farm to be better for the next generation.”

This appreciation for the environment and a devotion to sustainable farming practices is something the Roskams have passed on to their three children, Patrick 22, Edward 20, and Victoria 15.

“The kids love being out on the farm, particularly Edward,” Angela says.

“The last few years were quite challenging for us as Michael underwent seven major knee surgeries, leaving me to run most of the operations.

“I was so thankful Edward wanted to come home after a year away and took on a huge responsibility helping me to co-manage the farm.”

Edward Roskam won the DairyNZ Practical Skills Award at the 2022 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards.

Anglea says having the right tools for the job also helped, and the couple bought a utility vehicle from Kubota to help Michael on the farm.

“We actually bought the RTVX900 just after Michael’s surgery and it’s been an absolute lifesaver, it helps him move the cattle between paddocks and he can just jump on and off much more easily.”

As for Edward, the skills he developed at Jerseyhill Farm saw him take out the DairyNZ Practical Skills Award in the 2022 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards at the age of 19.

Angela says the award was a testament to Edward’s capabilities.

“He has the ability to manage farms much bigger than ours, so it brings us great joy that he’s chosen to continue his work alongside us.

“I hope to see him take over the farm in the next 10 years so Michael and I can take a step back from the operations, just as we took over from my parents.”

Angela says Kiwi dairy farmers should be proud to be part of the industry.

“We work hard and provide families with food to put on the table, it’s an amazing opportunity and lifestyle for all of us.”



