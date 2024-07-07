Laube said the children came from across the wider Manawatū region and they would now have to look for somewhere else to attend.

“Even if there was a case to answer over the curriculum - we would dispute that - you wouldn’t close a centre for curriculum violations,” Laube said.

If there were such problems, the centre should be supported to overcome them.

“A good reason for closing a centre is if the children are in danger or there’s a health and safety issue. That type of thing seems to be quite a persuasive reason to close a centre.

“It’s not the case here.”

Early Childhood Council chief executive Simon Laube.

Laube said there was overwhelming support for the centre from parents and the wider community at a public meeting on Thursday night.

He said the children attending Country Kindy were happy and would not be able to find anywhere similar in the area. The ministry was disregarding the damage cancelling the centre’s licence would have on them.

The council became involved in the issue in March and, despite writing to the ministry seeking clarity, was still in the dark about what the alleged curriculum violations were.

Such a heavy-handed decision would leave other private early childhood education providers at risk too, Laube said.

It was the Education Review Office’s job to deal with curriculum matters, not the ministry’s.

The office would every few years come and closely examine what a centre was doing, he said.

Ministry of Education deputy secretary for te tai whenua-central Jocelyn Mikaere said Country Kindy was issued a provisional licence in September because of “17 non- compliances with the Education (Early Childhood Services) Regulation 2008 and the Licensing Criteria for Early Childhood Education and Care Services 2008″.

The provisional licence includes special conditions such as to demonstrate with written evidence the centre is effectively governed; demonstrate that staff engage in positive and meaningful interactions to enhance children’s learning; and have a curriculum informed by assessment, planning and evaluation.

Mikaere said Country Kindy had received support since the provisional licence was issued, including ministry-funded professional development to improve teaching practice.

There were regular meetings and support from ministry staff, and the timeframes to comply with the licence’s requirements were twice extended.

“The ministry completed an assessment of all information provided to us by Country Kindy Ltd up to April 5, 2024,” Mikaere said.

“The outcome of that assessment was that Country Kindy Ltd failed to comply with seven of the conditions on the provisional licence that included ‘curriculum and governance’ and ‘management criteria and regulations’.

“This non-compliance resulted in the cancellation of their licence.

“We have offered our assistance to affected families to help them identify an alternative early learning place for their children.”

Country Kindy’s website says it has a large outdoor playground and a working farm, which its children, aged 2 to 5, visit every afternoon.

“This allows your child to assist with the feeding and wellbeing of our pets and livestock,” the website says.

Country Kindy’s owner Fiona Zwart said in a statement the situation was heartbreaking.

“I have families travelling for up to an hour every day for the opportunity to experience rural life, the fresh air and space we offer.”

Michelle Webb, who has a child at the centre, said in a statement that families were blindsided by the closure.

“How can the ministry close this down without even speaking to the parents here? If you were making such a major decision like closing a centre down, wouldn’t you talk to the people affected?”

Country Kindy’s last Education Review Office report in 2022 said children benefitted from the centre’s routines and rituals.

“Children experience a responsive curriculum, enhanced by enjoyable experiences within the farm setting.

“Their holistic learning is regularly assessed and evaluated.”

The office also said an affirmation of “children’s individual culture, language and identity is not yet consistently reflected in the curriculum”.

“Partnerships in learning with tamariki and whānau Māori are not clearly evident, and the service has not yet made clear progress in line with previous ERO recommendations in this area.”

The office listed three “improvement actions” for the centre.

They were to establish “culturally responsive practices throughout the centre curriculum”; ensure te reo and tikanga Māori were valued and integral parts of the curriculum; and develop understanding of effective internal evaluation.

The centre had dealt with previous non-compliance problems with consideration of hazards, such as cleaning products, and giving medication.

