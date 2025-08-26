Advertisement
Run It Straight: Concussion experts call for ban, compare events to ‘dwarf tossing’

Neil Reid
By
Senior reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

NZ Herald reporter Neil Reid is with us to take us through the latest on the world’s newest full-contact competition.

A group of internationally-respected concussion researchers, including several New Zealanders, have likened Run It Straight events to “dwarf tossing” where real human risk and harm are turned into a spectacle.

In a newly-released research paper, the Repercussion Group has called for the banning of organised tournaments that see two challengers

