“Run It Straight... [is] the latest in a long line of spectacles that commodify violence and human suffering,” the Repercussion Group stated in its White Paper, titled ‘Run It Straight: A Call to Action Against a Perfect Brain Injury Development System’.

The controversial new sport came to New Zealand earlier this year, encouraging rivals to “run it straight” at each other with full force. Photo / Supplied

“These activities, like so-called ‘Dwarf Tossing’ before them, turn real human risk and harm into a spectacle.

“Clinicians, scientists, policymakers, and platform managers have an ethical obligation to protect vulnerable individuals from these perfect brain injury delivery systems and improve our cultural understanding of the human brain’s vulnerability to collisions.”

The group argued that organisers of Run It Straight events were trying to gain financially from actions that could cause lasting injury.

Initially a social media trend, it has led to tragedy: Palmerston North teen Ryan Satherwaite died from head injuries suffered in an impromptu backyard challenge.

A Run It Straight left on the turf after a big shot. Photo / runitstraight24

A number of events for the so-called combat sport have been held on both sides of the Tasman in recent months. Some have included prize money up to $20,000.

The group said the collisions could be “equivalent to being in a car crash without a seat belt”.

Auckland University professor of brain health Alice Theadom is among the New Zealanders in the Repercussion Group. Photo / Supplied

“These forces have the potential to cause death or lifelong disabilities that can affect every aspect of a person’s life.

“The real cost of these events and trends is borne by those who get hurt, their families, the health care systems - and not by the audiences who cheer them on or the businesses who profit by ignoring the harm their products create.”

The group said it was their ethical duty to raise awareness of the dangers of Run It Straight and urged sports organisations, policymakers and social media platforms “to acknowledge the seriousness of these risks and take action”.

It recommended a ban on official Run It Straight events.

It also wants social media companies to start “demonetising” content, meaning online platforms couldn’t link ads to Run It Straight videos.

It also wanted social media companies to “moderate content that endangers human life”.

The Australian-based Runit Championship League - which hosted events in New Zealand - did not respond to the Herald’s request for comment about the research paper.

Sports Minister Mark Mitchell has already approached sport and health officials “for advice in terms of what powers and actions can be taken by the Government to respond to unregulated activities and events that pose a significant level of risk”.

A spokesperson for the Minister yesterday told the Herald the “work is underway and there will be more to say on that in due course”.

Multiple agencies are involved, including Sport NZ, whose Sport group chief executive Raelene Castle earlier told the Herald it was concerned about the emergence of the risky events.

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 33 years of newsroom experience.

