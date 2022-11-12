The Black Ferns play England at Eden Park tonight in the final of the Women's Rugby World Cup. Photo / Photosport

There is a stormy outlook for much of the country tonight but the Black Ferns are expected to play under clear skies for the Women’s Rugby World Cup at Eden Park in Auckland.

MetService said this morning that a “moist and unstable airmass” covers much of New Zealand, with isolated thunderstorms possible in many places.

There is a moderate risk of thunderstorms over the central and eastern parts of the North Island today with a possibility of one or two thunderstorms becoming severe in the Wairarapa District this afternoon.

Eastern parts of the North Island will experience, heavy rain of 10-25mm/h and hail 10-20mm in diameter, while the Tararua District is expecting localised downpours of 25-40mm/h.

There is also a moderate risk of thunderstorms over the upper inland parts of the South Island, as well as parts of South Canterbury and Otago.

“Any thunderstorms that develop will likely bring heavy rain of 10-25mm/h, and hail of up to 20mm in diameter,” MetService said.

This comes off the back of some severe weather across the North Island yesterday which cut power, flooded roads and forced people to leave their homes.

About 2000 homes were without power in the Coromandel, and the Auckland Harbour Bridge faced delays and closures due to severe gusts of wind throughout the North Island.

A yacht washed ashore yesterday near Devonport in Auckland after breaking its mooring. Photo / Hauraki Gulf Weather

Channel Island, sitting off the tip of the Coromandel Peninsula, was hit by average wind speeds of 63 knots and a peak speed of 77 knots, according to Hauraki Gulf Weather.

In Northland yesterday, fire teams went to the aid of a report of multiple cars being trapped by flooding in Whangaruru, north of Whangārei, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said.

MetService said, “No thunderstorms or significant convection are expected elsewhere over New Zealand during this period [today].”

England will attempt to stretch their world-record winning streak to 31 tests against the Black Ferns at the sold-out Rugby World Cup final tonight.

The Black Ferns have made only one injury-enforced change to its lineup, with back-rower Liana Mikaele-Tu’u sustaining a thumb injury during the 25-24 semifinal win over France, which sees Charmaine McMenamin slot in place.

Eden Park will be at capacity with 50,000 fans tonight for the Women's Rugby World Cup final. Photo / Photosport

Canada will play France for third place at Eden Park before the Black Ferns take on England at 7.30pm.

