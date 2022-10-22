The rescue helicopter prepares to take the stricken rugby player to Gisborne Hospital.

A player involved in a festival match celebrating one of New Zealand's smallest rugby club's centenary is being treated by rescue helicopter medics after an infield incident.

The player collapsed during the match between Ruatoria City's 2022 squad and a Ruatoria Centennial XV.

Stunned players formed a guard as paramedics tended to a rugby player who collapsed during a match in Ruatoria this morning.

Two ambulances rushed onto the field, with players from both teams forming an honour guard around him, while medics cared for him.

A Gisborne-based rescue helicopter has since landed on the pitch and medics are continuing to treat the player. It has not yet left for hospital.

The Trust Tairawhiti Eastland Rescue Helicopter descends onto Whakarua Park.

The match is the curtain raiser to this afternoon's Ngāti Porou East Coast clash against Mid Canterbury for the Lochore Cup final.

On the Ngāti Porou East Coast Rugby union Facebook page the curtain raiser clash was described as a "state of origin Ngāti Syle" with fathers up against sons, brothers against brothers and cousins against cousins.

Hundreds of people are attending Ruatoria City's 100th celebration.