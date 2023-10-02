Voyager 2023 media awards

Ruapehu fire crews working to determine cause of smoke coming from Raetihi building

Finn Williams
By
Three fire appliances, two from Raetihi and one from Ōhakune, are at the scene. Photo / Alex Cairns

Fire crews in Ruapehu are working to determine the cause of smoke coming from a building in Raetihi.

A Fire & Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said three fire appliances, two from Raetihi and one from Ōhakune, are at the scene of the incident.

Crews were called to the building around noon on Monday.

Fenz said the building had been smoke-logged and fire crews were working to determine the cause of the smoke.

While there was smoke coming from the building, there was not much sign of flames or fire damage.

Finn Williams is a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle. He joined the Chronicle in early 2022 and regularly covers stories about business, events and emergencies. He also enjoys writing opinion columns on whatever interests him.

