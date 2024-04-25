Ruapehu District councillors and staff with tangata whenua at Kākahi Marae.

Ruapehu District Council has held its first official hui on a marae.

The hui, at Kākahi Marae near Taumarunui, marked a significant development in the council’s ambition to acknowledge Te Tiriti o Waitangi and improve opportunities for local iwi and hapū to be involved in council processes.

Ngāti Manunui welcomed elected members, council staff, and members of the public with a pōwhiri before the start of the meeting.

Mayor Weston Kirton said the hui marked a significant step forward in the council’s ongoing efforts to integrate the values and perspectives of Māori into its governance and decision-making processes.

“Today’s [Wednesday’s] hui is a historic event that acknowledges the council’s commitment to creating genuine working relationships with the mana whenua of Ruapehu,” he said.

“Holding business hui on marae is part of the council’s broader strategy to enhance partnerships with iwi and hapū and to ensure that Māori voices are heard and valued in the governance of the district.

“The council believes that such meetings will lead to better, more equitable decision-making and community outcomes.”

Kirton said the council wanted to extend its gratitude to Ngāti Manunui for their warm welcome and the opportunity to conduct the pivotal meeting at Kākahi Marae.

“This meeting is expected to be the first of many held at marae throughout the district, further strengthening partnerships between the council and Māori communities,” he said.



