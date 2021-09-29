Royal New Zealand Navy investigating sailor's alleged border breach

PM Jacinda Ardern has announced new travel rules for leaving Auckland plus more MIQ spots, meanwhile the police commissioner has warned the leader of Destiny Church about a planned protest leading to an enforcement response by police. Video / NZ Herald

The Navy is investigating an alleged breach of Auckland's boundary by a junior sailor last weekend.

The fully vaccinated sailor reportedly travelled to attend the funeral of a close family member but had not applied for a Ministry of Health travel exemption.

"The sailor has been instructed to isolate in their rural property in the Hawke's Bay and get a Covid test," the NZDF says.

"The RNZN is investigating the alleged border breach and the surrounding circumstances. The regional health authority has been informed."

The Deputy Chief of Navy, Commodore Melissa Ross, said: "An investigation is currently under way into how the sailor managed to cross the border without an MoH exemption or essential travel status.

"While we acknowledge this junior sailor has experienced a significant loss and had wanted to support whanau, like many other New Zealanders in the same position, they must abide by the border restrictions in place and play their part in keeping New Zealand safe".