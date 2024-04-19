Royal Enfield riders from around the North Island join Whanganui owners

Starting with breakfast at the Red Eye Café, where Percy Coleman had a showroom with a brick workshop built in 1924, used to tune Percy's engines in the evenings and weekends. People were living around but never complained, although a beer bottle was thrown through the back window on one occasion.

Royal Enfield riders from around the North Island joined local owners for an historic event in Whanganui on April 6, the largest one-day gathering of the marque in New Zealand in recent years.

Royal Enfield is the world’s oldest motorcycle brand, in continuous production since releasing their first machine in Redditch, England, in 1901. The recent release of the new Bullet 350 is the longest motorcycle model in production, starting in 1932.

The event started outside the original showroom of New Zealand’s largest motorcycle importer back in the day, Percy Coleman & Sons - now the Red Eye Café, the original address where Percy Coleman established his Harley Davidson dealership in November 1925.

Back from the ride to Ohakune, with riders lined up for the Concours d'Elegance judging.

In 1930, Percy was the first New Zealander selected by the ACU to race at the Isle of Man TT and came back to Whanganui as the NZ Royal Enfield distributor. Percy raced Royal Enfields in New Zealand during the 1930s and was getting 90mph out of his 350.

Over the decades, that business went on to outgrow three other buildings in Whanganui, before his sons Rod and Bob built the current Suzuki NZ complex on Taupō Quay.

Royal Enfield produced some early V-Twins but is best known for its 350 and 500 Bullet singles over the decades.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 waiting for the Concours d'Elegance judging.

Today, Royal Enfield exports machines to over 50 countries, and the 650cc Interceptor and Continental GT have been the top-selling retro classic motorcycles in the world. They are now joined by the Super Meteor 650 Cruiser and the forthcoming Shotgun 650 machine.

They have broken sales records in the middleweight segment in England, the United States, Australia and New Zealand.

Other machines sold in New Zealand include the 350 Classic range, Bullet 350, Meteor and Hunter 350cc machines each sharing the J series motor, and the 411 Himalayan adventure bike and Scram 411 both sharing the same engine and chassis package.

Riders unwinding after the ride to Ohakune.

A new adventure bike, the Himalayan 450, is due in New Zealand in May.

In 2023, Royal Enfield sold 420 new motorcycles in New Zealand. There are 12 Royal Enfield dealers around New Zealand, and local Whanganui riders are serviced by the Royal Enfield dealer in Palmerston North, Allroad Adventure Ltd at 14 Malden St.

Motorcycle enthusiast Robert Cochrane says he saw an opportunity to give back to the local heritage and motorcycle community by hosting the event and he thinks it will continue to grow in size.

Howard Asplin, from Palmerston North (formerly from Whanganui), has owned his Himalayan 411 for two years.

“I can combine both the classic and modern aspects of this iconic motorcycle brand. I set the event up to give me something to do initially, to extend my interests in social and motorcycle history and to enjoy my Royal Enfield motorcycle with like-minded individuals.”

He says over three years ago he had a major medical event, and he also got a new left knee two years ago.

“As part of my recovery to return to active riding, I purchased a new Royal Enfield 411cc Scram single, a light street scrambler, so I could rebuild my leg and riding strength.

Bryn Rodda from Palmerston North has owned his Royal Enfield Super Meteor since June last year, the first one in Palmerston North. He was also the first one to register for the Royal Enfield Day ride.

“After joining the NZ Royal Enfield Owners Register last year, I realised I wasn’t able to attend events around the country, so decided to develop an annual ride day event in Whanganui.

“And now with the growth in the number Whanganui Royal Enfield riders, we co-host events in Levin, Foxton, Patea and Marton, plus our annual ride up the Whanganui River Road to Ohakune for lunch.

“In addition to the growing number of local riders, others came from Taranaki, Coromandel, Auckland, Rotorua, the Manawatū, Horowhenua and Wellington.

This 1953 Royal Enfield Bullet was used as the shop bike in the old Bulloch's Garage in Springvale, Whanganui, and was highly commended in the Classic Class. The Landrover Mark I is one of the oldest in New Zealand and thought to be owned by the Bulloch family since 1949.

“Whanganui riders own a mix of 350cc, 411cc and 650cc modern machines, plus a couple of 1950s singles and twins,” said Cochrane.

“They are fun to ride, you can get off after a long ride you don’t feel exhausted, you’re not anxious all the time,” he said.

“You’re not looking for radar traps, because you are seldom speeding, and the Himalayan 411 is comfortable to ride.”

“The wheelbase is longer than the Interceptor, with a Harris frame - which is tuned. You have to be careful when you’re looking around because the bike will follow you.

“It’s very comfortable, takes corners very easily, with enough power. The ride to Ohakune up through the River Rd was quite a nice ride, last year I rode on a Classic 350 - a good starting-out bike,” he said.

Royal Enfield commissioned Harris Performance to design their 535 Continental GT Café racer pre-2014. The bike was widely acclaimed and so Royal Enfield purchased the company as their research and development centre, said Cochrane.

“Interestingly, through expansion, they have employed many former Triumph design engineers. So ‘designed in the UK, built in India’ is the new slogan,” he said.

History

Royal Enfield produced machines at Redditch from 1901, but production ceased in 1970. In 1954 the Indian government ordered 500 350cc Bullets for its army, so Royal Enfield set up a joint venture company with Madras Motors to build CKD (completely knocked down) machines. By 1960, the entire machines were made in India and have now been in production in India for 70 years.

Concours d’Elegance Results

Furthest Travelled Rider - Neil Evans – Rotorua - Interceptor 650

Best Twin - Glen & Rebecca Shingleton - Palmerston North - Continental GT 650

Highly Commended Twin - Fleur Marshall - Wanganui Interceptor 650

Best Adventure - Howard Asplin - Palmerston North - Himalayan 411

Highly Commended Adventure - Roy Wright - Palmerston North - Interceptor 650

Best Classic - Paul Bishops - Marton - Bullet 350 2000

Highly Commended Classic - Glenn Bullock Wanganui - Bullet 350 1953

Best Single - Craig Williams - Coromandel - Classic 350

Highly Commended Single - Colin Luttrel - Wanganui - Classic 350

Best Custom - Shayne ‘Goats’ Annan - Napier - Super Meteor 650

Highly Commended Custom - Puneet Gill – Napier - Super Meteor 650

“The 47 entries for the event all went into the traditional helmet for the key prize, a $500 voucher for goods/service or motorcycle deposit with sponsor Royal Enfield dealer All Road Adventure in Palmerston North,” said Cochrane.

“After a good stir around, local businesswoman and Royal Enfield 350 rider Hinemoa Ransom Boyd drew out No 5, the entry number for Fleur of Wanganui. Fleur was over the moon as she had also just collected a certificate for her stunning Interceptor 650 in the Best Twin category.

“And with 42 Royal Enfields parked on Guyton St, running from St Hill St through to Victoria Ave, you can bet next year’s event will be a lot bigger,” he said.

■ For more information on Royal Enfield events and rides, email Robert Cochrane, Whanganui Royal Enfield Riders Coordinator at robertc72@xtra.co.nz or call 022 154 0334.