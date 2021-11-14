Routine police enquiries led to discovery of secret Far North P lab

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry, of the Northland Organised Crime Unit, at Friday's big drug bust in Northland, which came a day before a secret P lab was found in Mangonui.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry, of the Northland Organised Crime Unit, at Friday's big drug bust in Northland, which came a day before a secret P lab was found in Mangonui.

Three Northland men with links to the Head Hunters have appeared in the Kaitaia District Court after a disassembled secret P lab was discovered in the Far North.

The Far North Precision Targeting Team were carrying out routine enquiries looking for multiple people with warrants for their arrest when they discovered illicit items at a rural Mangonui address on Saturday.

The items were part of a disassembled clandestine laboratory used to manufacture methamphetamine.

Officers also located an undisclosed quantity of the drug, alongside a shotgun, and stolen vehicle.

Police put a scene guard in place overnight on Saturday for a Clan Lab Response Team to conduct a scene examination yesterday.

Three men from Mangonui were arrested and charged over the find.

A 52-year-old man was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm; a 43-year-old man was charged with receiving stolen property, and a 49-year-old man faces a single charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry, of the Northland Organised Crime Unit, said they hadn't ruled out the possibility of further arrests or charges as police continued their enquiries.

"We are focused on continually targeting organised crime groups that are influencing our drug dealing scene and this is another example of detecting offending when we hold offenders to account."

But Verry said communities had a role to play as the target team continued to hone in on crimes committed by gangs, including firearm violence.

"We need the public's assistance to help make our communities a safe place – that means anyone with information about drug dealing, drug manufacturing or those illegally in possession of firearms need to speak up."

The find comes less than a day after a joint operation between Northland police and Customs seized more than $8 million worth of drugs and 17kg of "P".

Eleven men, aged between 27 and 56, and a 25-year-old woman - with links to the Head Hunters and Mongrel Mob - appeared in the Whangārei District Court on November 13.

They faced a raft of charges linked to the importation, manufacturing, and supply of methamphetamine.

All 12 were all remanded in custody to reappear in the court on November 16.

Operation Freya saw 11 search warrants executed on Friday across Morningside, Rāwhiti, Ruakākā, Whananaki, and Rotorua.

Overall, 17kg of methamphetamine was seized, as well as 5.44kg of MDMA and pseudoephedrine - all with a combined street value of $8m.

Assets worth around $240,000 that included a motorbike, boat and vehicles were confiscated by police under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act.

Around $70k in cash and a quantity of methamphetamine along with two firearms and ammunition were also seized.

Anyone with information can phone police on 105 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.