Police are investigating a robbery at a Rotorua service station this morning.

A Rotorua service station and jewellery store were targeted in overnight incidents.

BP Connect Fairy Springs was closed this morning after a robbery was reported about 5am.

A police spokesman said no injuries were reported, but damage was done to the premises and inquiries were ongoing.

Police at Rotorua's BP Connect Fairy Springs this morning. Photo / Ben Fraser





Police tape surrounded the forecourt and cafe and the night pay window had been smashed.

The service station was closed to the public as of 7.30am.

Rotorua Jewellers was also ram-raided this morning.

A police spokesman said they were notified of a ram raid at a commercial premises in Tutanekai St about 4.30am.

Damage at Rotorua Jewellers after a ram raid this morning. Photo / Ben Fraser

“A group is understood to have used a vehicle to gain entry and left the scene in the vehicle prior to police arriving.

“A scene examination will be conducted at the property and inquiries are ongoing to identify and locate those involved, as well as the vehicle involved,” he said.

More to come.















