Geothermal activity erupts on Lake Rd. Video / Andrew Warner, Supplied

The eruption of mud, steam and water on Lake Rd yesterday appears to be an "infrastructure failure," a volcanologist says.

Investigations into what caused the fumarole — a steam-driven vent — to emerge would continue today, Rotorua Lakes Council said.

The activity, located in the garden in the median strip on Lake Rd near the geothermally active Kuirau Park, spewed mud, water and steam over the road Wednesday morning.

Geothermal activity on the median strip of Lake Rd on Wednesday. Photo / Andrew Warner

A crack also emerged over one side of Lake Rd.

The city-bound lane of Lake Rd between Tarewa Rd and Ranolf St remained closed to traffic this morning with traffic management in place.

GNS volcanologist Brad Scott today said the incident "appears to be an infrastructure failure of a local geothermal bore".

He said it did not appear to be a natural event with around 80-plus per cent of these types of events not natural activities.

The scene on Lake Rd this morning. Photo / Andrew Warner

If it was an infrastructure failure, he said events like this could not be predicted.

He said GNS had not made a detailed inspection and was unable to say if the event was of concern to the public and surrounding homes.

He said whether the opening would grow would depend on the cause.

"If it is a borehole, grouting of the bore may stop the activity."

Yesterday, the council said the cause was likely to be linked to high groundwater levels which were weather-driven.

Its geothermal inspector, Peter Brownbridge, said the area was not a known hot spot for fumaroles and the council had not had any previous reports of hot springs there.

The cause of the fumarole was unknown, he said.

The fumarole was not large and it popped up among plantings in the middle of a traffic island but there was a fair bit of water and mud on the road on the side going into town which had been closed off.

Brownbridge said it was unknown if a crack across both lanes on the other side of the road was related to the fumarole.

Brownbridge said some geothermal bores in the area had been shut down to see if it had an impact on what was happening at the site.

Shot of the geothermal activity taken from Pukeroa Hill on Wednesday. Photo / Andrew Warner

"We have well drillers here now looking to quench one of the bores to see if that affects the flow of water coming out of the fumarole."

Sucker trucks had been called in to remove the mud that is coming out of the fumarole and onto the road to prevent it from getting into the nearby stream.

A cesspit drain in the area had also been blocked off for the same reason.

Pedestrians were advised to stay away.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council said the event resulted in mud and geothermal fluid flowing into the Utuhina Stream.

"Which may mean there is some visible discolouration. We'll be keeping an eye on it, taking water quality samples and monitoring the temperature, to identify any impacts on the awa."