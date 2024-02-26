Charles Rameka appeared in the Rotorua District Court. Photo / Andrew Warner

A man accused of being involved in an incident involving an alleged explosive device that sparked a bomb squad callout last night has appeared in the Rotorua District Court.

Charles Warren Wahanui Rameka, 48, from Rotorua appeared via audio visual link and did not enter any pleas to four charges.

Rameka is charged with possession of an explosive namely a smoke grenade, threatening harm, possession of an offensive weapon namely a knuckle duster and failing to stop for police.

The charging document, supplied to the Rotorua Daily Post, alleges Rameka threatened to cause harm by threatening to cause an explosion likely to cause property damage to private residences. The charge alleges in doing so he was allegedly intending to cause significant disruption to the activities of the civilian population of New Zealand.

All charges relate to alleged offences on Sunday in Rotorua.

Rameka’s lawyer, Lisa Robertson, applied for bail, which police opposed. Judge Greg Hollister-Jones declined his application and remanded him in custody to reappear on March 15.

After his bail application was refused, Rameka yelled out to a man in the public gallery he said was his son and told him: “Son, go back to work, yo”. The man replied he would pick up Rameka’s dog.

Judge Hollister-Jones warned Rameka and the man in the public gallery there was to be no more communication in open court between each other and told the man if he continued he would be asked to leave the court.

Fordlands residents told to stay inside their homes

Fordlands residents were told to move to the back of their homes and stay inside as police and an explosives team worked to remove a suspicious item inside a car last night.

Police confirmed a car with obscenities painted on the back, which remained on Ford Rd this morning, was allegedly involved in the incident.

Victor Wilson, who lives near the corner of Ford and Sunset Rds, was at home with his three dogs when police knocked on his door at 10.30pm.

He was told there was an incident near his home and he needed to remain in the bedrooms towards the back of his house.

“I wanted to go outside or look out the window and have a nosey but everyone was told to get inside.”

Police said they were notified about a suspicious vehicle just before 10pm and the New Zealand Defence Force’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called in to remove an item from the vehicle.

A police spokeswoman said a 48-year-old man was facing four charges relating to the incident and was to appear in the Rotorua District Court this morning.

Police confirmed the item was taken away but was “yet to be disposed of”. Police confirmed the cordons were lifted early this morning.

Wilson said a vehicle was parked in the middle of the intersection and facing towards Ford Rd.

The vehicle has the words “bring that kid f**k yo” painted on the back of it. There was also a brown backpack hanging off the rear window wiper.

Wilson said he was told to stay in rear rooms of his house and not to look out the windows of his lounge.

He went to bed but was “half asleep and waking up” when he heard a loud noise, about 4am, which was potentially made by the emergency crews, he said.

He got up to have a look but could still see police were outside on the road. He said he was glad there wasn’t a major explosion.

“I would have been the closest to it.”

A resident who did not want to be named out of fear of retribution, said she too was told to stay inside.

She said there was never a dull moment at the corner. In another incident, someone did dangerous burnouts “around and around” at 10.30am yesterday on the intersection.

She said her mokopuna had only just walked up her driveway from the footpath.

“Some idiot was doing the mean spin-outs in their car.”

Another resident described the corner as “la la corner”, saying that generally speaking there were always people “doing wheelies” or trying to steal the Ford Rd road sign.

A security camera was erected at the corner about three months ago and the resident said people were always attacking it and trying to pull it down. He said someone tried to use a rake recently to pull it down.

What the New Zealand Defence Force says

The New Zealand Defence Force said in a statement in response to Rotorua Daily Post questions the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team responded to a request for help from police after a person allegedly claimed to have a bomb in his car after driving through a police checkpoint.

A search was conducted and an item was investigated and identified as a smoke grenade, which was removed and disposed of in a safe manner. No bomb was identified.

”Anyone who discovers a potentially dangerous item should always exercise caution until the item is deemed safe by an expert. If you do discover something that might be dangerous, remain clear of the item and contact New Zealand Police as soon as possible,” the statement said.

