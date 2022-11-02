Police and ambulance services spotted near Sulphur Point

A body has been found in Lake Rotorua.

Police were alerted about 2.45pm by a member of the public who saw something of concern in the water.

Police said in a statement the body had been recovered and formal identification would now take place.

"We will release further details once they become available."

Police and an ambulance were seen at the lakeside along Hatupatu Drive, near Sulphur Point.

A Rotorua Daily Post reporter at the scene about 3pm said four police cars and one ambulance were in attendance. The ambulance later left and a hearse arrived about 4pm.

Police officers have been seen walking along a walkway at the edge of Lake Rotorua.

A St John media spokesperson said ambulance services had responded to an incident at the Lakefront Walkway in Rotorua.

The spokesperson referred the Rotorua Daily Post to police for further comment.

Police and other agencies have been searching the lake for a missing kayaker for more than a week.

The French tourist, who has not been publicly named by police, was last seen kayaking on the lake last Monday.

An inflatable kayak that matched the description of the one he was using was found the following afternoon near Mokoia Island.

Among the searchers were members of the Coastguard, police, volunteers from Land Search and Rescue, and a dive squad.