It plans to build 10 affordable, three-bedroom, papakāinga-style rentals in a project co-funded by the Government. It received $3.58 million and a sign at the property stated it expected the development to be complete by June 30, 2025.
‘A little godsend’
From the back of his property, Bracken had a view of the section, its trees and the grass he mowed for years.
“Progress is progress” was his view of the development.
That did not mean he was not disappointed the landscape would change – it may not be a formal reserve but he said to the community, it was.
“It’s a bit of a shame to see it go, it’s the only green space we’ve got.”
He recalled summers of waterslide set-ups, neighbour-led planting days and clearing the blackberry.
“It was a bloody wilderness … we made a lovely little park of it.”
Bracken said it was “a little godsend” during the Covid-19 pandemic, for children to come and play.
When he learned of the development he initially worried it would be transitional housing, but said the developer had visited neighbours and advised it would not be.
He said he thought the designs were good.
Another neighbour, who did not want to be named, owned multiple properties in the neighbourhood.
She said the first time she was aware of any plans was when she saw geotechnical work happening and the developers came around. If she knew the greenspace might change when she bought the properties, she said her plans for them might have differed.
The agenda for the 2022 meeting reported community consultation would have been done in 1984 as part of the reserve revocation process. As the land was freehold and not reserve, there was no further requirement for the council to consult on the land’s disposal.
A 2022 land valuation of the five lots by Telfer Young produced a total value of $1.37m
It was noted at the time of the 2022 council decision to dispose of the land there would be risk in selling the section as five lots, that the purchase price would come under the market valuation.
The council approved the decision, noting this risk.
A council spokesperson said as part of the expression of interest process, a new valuation was commissioned on the section in July 2023, producing a market valuation of $750,000. The actual sale price was based on this.
